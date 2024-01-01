Home

Entertainment

Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 11: ‘Shikhu’ is on Janhvi Kapoor’s Speed Dial, Khushi Thinks They Are ‘Sasta Kardashians’ – Watch

Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 11: ‘Shikhu’ is on Janhvi Kapoor’s Speed Dial, Khushi Thinks They Are ‘Sasta Kardashians’ – Watch

In the new promo of the last episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor take over the couch and spill some beans about their family dyanmics, dating lives and careers.

Janhvi and Khushi on Koffee With Karan

Kofee With Karan Season 8, Episode 11: The latest promo of Koffee With Karan season 8 looks fun and glamorous as sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor appear in the new episode as guests. The promo gives a sneak peek into the world of ‘Walmart Kardashians’, as Khushi likes to call themselves. It also lets you enjoy a very special slip of the tongue where Janhvi accepts ‘Shikhu’ (her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya) as one of the persons on her speed dial list.

Trending Now

The host of the show, Karan Johar begins by addressing some dating rumours. He asks Khushi if she’s dating her ‘The Archies’ co-star Vedang Rana and she replies in the most Bollywood style by neither accepting nor denying the rumours. The new actor gives the reference to a scene from SRK’s Om Shanti Om and says ‘Om and I are just friends’. We then see Janhvi mimicking Anil Kapoor’s iconic pose and how it’s so much fun to belong to the generation who’s grown up watching their uncle being so in love with himself.

You may like to read

The real sass comes out during the rapid-fire session when Karan asks Janhvi about one piece of advice she would offer if Khushi is working with Ananya Panday. The Dhadak star says ‘just don’t end up liking the same guy’ and everyone breaks into a laugh. This looks like one of the most glamorous episodes of the season with both the Kapoor divas dressing up to T in their stunning outfits. While Janhvi wears a red satin dress with a halter neckline, a peephole and a slit, Khushi wears a relatively casual beige corsetted dress with flower appliques all over.

Check out the promo of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 11, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The episode will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on January 4 at midnight. The lineup of the guests this year has been interesting with even the most unlikely faces agreeing to grace the couch. The last episode featured veteran actor Sharmila Tagore with her son and actor Saif Ali Khan. Earlier, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday-Sara Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji-Kajol, Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty, Kiara Advani-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur, and Varun Dhawan-Sidharth Malhotra also graced the couch.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Koffee With Karan!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.