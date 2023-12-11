Home

Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 8: Aditya Roy Kapur Breaks His Silence on Dating Ananya Panday & Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Reminds Him of ‘Aashiqui’

Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 8: Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor enjoy a casual conversation with Karan Johar where they discuss their love lives and all the names they have been linked with.

KWK season 8, Ep 8: Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor will be gracing the ‘koffee’ couch in the new episode of ‘Koffee With Karan Season 8‘. The promo of the episode shows the two industry boys discussing their passion for acting and their respective love lives. Karan doesn’t shy away from addressing the elephant in the room and asks Aditya about dating Ananya Panday. Arjun, who is dating Malaika, pitches in to tease him further.

The whole episode radiates fun and bromance vibes. The conversation this time shows a lot of swag, especially when Aditya openly acknowledges his sexuality and his newfound popularity after the Disney+Hotstar series ‘The Night Manager’. When Karan asks Aditya, “Rumour has it that you are dating Ananya Panday,” he gives a smart reply: “Ask me no secrets, I will tell you no lies.”

Getting personal in the coffee shots round, Karan Johar asked, “Take a shot if you have dressed up from some offscreen roleplay”. “Handcuffs” replies Arjun Kapoor. Leaving us quite curious, Aditya Roy Kapur said, “Disney+ Hotstar” can’t handle it! Arjun goes a notch ahead in pulling Aditya’s leg when Karan asks him, “If you were stuck in a life with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday, what would you do?”. The actor, On Aditya’s behalf, says, “Aashiqui toh zarur karta, ab kiske saath woh nahi pata (sic).”

This is the eighth episode from ‘Koffee With Karan’ latest season and the excitement is only rising with every new episode. Karan’s lineup this year is a mix and match of the celebs he invites every year. His besties and also his first heroines on-screen – Kajol and Rani Mukerji graced the couch in the last episode of the show.

Koffee with Karan Season 8 is brewing exclusively, only on Disney+ Hotstar. The episode will drop on December 14. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Koffee With Karan Season 8!

