Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 9: Ajay Devgn And Rohit Shetty Bring The House Down With ‘Chilling’ Anecdotes – Watch Promo

In the promo of the new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty make sure they emerge as the entertainers of the show with their fun chemistry and interesting anecdotes.

Koffee With Karan seaosn 8, episode 9

Koffee With Karan, Season 8, Ep 9: This could probably be the most honestly interesting episode from the latest season of Koffee With Karan. Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have graced the couch and the new promo shows a lot of sensible madness. The two are known for delivering Box Office blockbusters and driving India’s first cop universe. Both Ajay and Rohit look suave as they take over the episode and try to pull each other’s leg. They also tease Karan, mentioning Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Ajay’s chirpy wife, Kajol.

Episode nine of the show will feature two of the most reserved stars in the film industry. They steer clear away from gossip and are never a part of any controversy. They only expose themselves to the media when they are promoting their projects. So much so that neither Rohit nor Ajay are even papped at airports like other stars. And when KJo asked the actor about his shy presence, he agreed ‘I never call them (paps)’ at the airport. He also jokingly said people have stopped inviting him to their parties because he never attends them.

The duo talks about their everlasting friendship and their understanding of the audience. Both Ajay and Rohit make the episode interesting by discussing their bonding, how it all began and their unfiltered relationships with other people. Talking about working with the highly volatile Ranveer Singh, Rohit says, “He has a different energy altogether.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

As Karan asks, “He is the complete opposite of you Ajay, how do you handle that?” Ajay gives a sassy reply: “I shut him up or I shut my ears.”

This looks like one episode you can’t miss. The show will be streaming on December 21, Thursday, on Disney+Hotstar. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Koffee With Karan season 8!

