Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar Makes Kareena Kapoor Uncomfortable, Talks About Ameesha Patel And Deepika Padukone – Watch Viral New Promo

As Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt grace the new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, the host makes sure to go more gossipy this time. Here's what all happens there.

Karan Johar makes Kareena go awkward by talking about 'history' with Ameesha Patel

Koffee With Karan 8, Episode 4: This is the seventh time for Alia Bhatt on Koffee With Karan and the eighth for Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two powerful women from the industry made a joint appearance in the latest season of Karan Johar’s chat show. As it happens, KJo managed to get a lot of gossip out of two of his most beloved faces in the industry. The new promo from the Disney+Hotstar series shows Kareena and Alia looking glamorous in their respective outfits as they gear up to be roasted by Karan on his chat show and also, to troll him back at the same time.

While Alia calls it a controversial couch with a ‘K’, Kareena reacts awkwardly when called ‘bhabhi’. The promo hints at a lot of ‘catty’ talks, broken friendships, jealousy and rivalry in the business. At one point, Karan goes on to ask Kareena about her absence from the Gadar 2 success party and if that was because of Ameesha Patel. He then mentions how Kareena was initially doing Kaho Na Pyaar Hai…, a film which became a big Bollywood debut for Ameesha later. The actor goes red and says “I am ignoring Karan, as you all can see…”.

Check out the new promo of Koffee With Karan Season 8 starring Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Both Alia and Kareena are Karan’s regular guests on the show. The other stars who are lined up for this season are Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. It is not yet confirmed if more names are joining the list for the current season or not. Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday-Sara Ali Khan have already appeared on the show this year.

Alia and Kareena’s episode is going to be one hell of a joyride, especially for those who love to see them mocking their family-like-friend Karan. Watch the new episode on Thursday at Disney+Hotstar.

