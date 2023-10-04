Home

Entertainment

Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar Trolls Himself in New Promo, Calls Out ‘Cheese Jokes’, ‘Painful Monologues’ – Watch

Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar Trolls Himself in New Promo, Calls Out ‘Cheese Jokes’, ‘Painful Monologues’ – Watch

Koffee With Karan Season 8 Promo Video: Karan Johar plays double role and trolls himself for p0or monologue, sex talks and cheese jokes last year with star kids. Watch!

Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar Trolls Himself in New Promo, Calls Out 'Cheese Jokes', 'Painful Monologues' - Watch

Koffee With Karan Season 8 is brewing, Karan Johar has just confirmed in the new promo shared by Dharmatic and Disney Plus Hotstar. On Wednesday, Koffee With Karan 8‘s promotional video was released that showed Karan Johar’s double role where one Karan is trolling himself for using ‘cheese jokes’ with star kids and ‘poor monologues’ in season 7 of Koffee With Karan.

Trending Now

Karan was also seen saying his mirror copy, “A 50-year-old man asking 20-year-olds about their sex lives. Lame! Is it because you don’t have a sex life of your own?” The host went on to bash on his ‘painful monologues’, ‘selling chashmas, hair dyes’ online. Karan then promised that Koffee With Karan 8 would be different and went on to announce the release date.

You may like to read

Watch the promo video of Koffee With Karan Season 8:

Who would have thought that #KaranJohar‘s harshest critic is his own Konscience (with a K)? Watch what’s brewing between the two and get ready for season 8! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 – streams from 26th October only on @DisneyPlusHS! pic.twitter.com/y6RyLUEWNu — Dharmatic (@Dharmatic_) October 4, 2023

Koffee With Karan season 8 will be released on October 6, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES