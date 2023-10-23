Home

Entertainment

Koffee With Karan Season 8: Ranveer Singh Calls Karan Johar ‘Tharki Uncle’, Can’t Stop Kissing Deepika Padukone – Watch Sizzling Promo

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are fire on the Koffee With Karan couch this season. They twin with Kara Johar in black and totally set the ball rolling for an entertaining season.

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the official first guests on Koffee With Karan Season 8. The makers released the promo of the first episode on Monday morning, and it’s every bit entertaining. Twinning in black, Ranveer and Deepika look pretty together and Karan Johar joins them in his own So-bo swag that he’s famous for. The promo hints at lots of entertainment, surprises, fun banter and full disclosure of the DeepVeer love story.

Ranveer, for the first time, reveals how he didn’t want to wait and had proposed to Deepika in the year 2015 – three years before they got married. “Advance booking kar di…” says Deepika as they all laugh together. At one moment, Karan compliments Deepika and tells her that they are looking ‘smoking hot’ and Ranveer jokingly calls him ‘Tharki uncle’ in his response. The video further shows them enjoying games and getting ready for the rapid-fire round.

Watch Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 1 Starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone here:

Karan took to his social media handles on Monday morning to share the promo of the first episode. He introduced the Padmaavat couple in the caption of his post and called them ‘true Bollywood royalty’. KJo’s caption on the post read, “They are absolutely gorgeous & absolutely at the top of their game…they are the true Bollywood royalty couple!!! I am so excited to kickstart this season of #KoffeeWithKaran with my dearest @ranveersingh & @deepikapadukone!❤️❤️ (sic).”

Other celebs who are expected to be fiery on the KWK couch after Ranveer-Deepika are Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor. This is going to be one interesting season and we can’t wait to see Ranveer-Deepika on the show for the first time ever! Watch this space for all the latest updates on Koffee With Karan Season 8!

