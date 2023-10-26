Home

Koffee With Karan Season 8: Ranveer Singh Reveals Deepika Padukone’s Mom Wasn’t ‘Thrilled’ When They Got Engaged

The first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 premiered on Disney+Hotstar and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone graced the couch for the first time together. Here's an exciting update from the same.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's proposal story

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share the most dreamy relationship in Bollywood. At least that’s what the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 makes you believe in. As the episode begins, you have the couple talking about their chemistry and how it all began. Ranveer reveals that he had proposed to Deepika in 2015 and they were secretly engaged for three years while the world didn’t know a thing. He went on to reveal that within six months of dating her, he knew she was the one. Ranveer just wanted to ‘put a ring’ on it to seal the deal. But, what happened next blew his mind.

Ranveer revealed that he talked to his parents and told them he was going to propose to Deepika but didn’t think of asking her parents before going ahead with it. The couple went to the Maldives where they were left on a beautiful ‘sliver of sand’ in the middle of the giant sea and Ranveer thought of it as his ‘picture perfect’ moment and simply popped the question. The setting and the dreaminess of the entire moment made Deepika emotional… she said ‘yes’. They then flew back directly to Deepika’s home in Bangalore where many of her cousins and extended family were present – with no clue about what had just happened.

What Happened After Ranveer Singh Proposed to Deepika Padukone?

And then when they all were having a good time, Deepika simply blurted out that Ranveer just proposed to her and she said yes. As the man described on the couch, there was a ‘pin drop silence’ that broke into awkward hugs, blessings and good wishes. Later, Ranveer found out, with his ear on the door, that Deepika’s mom wasn’t really approving of the man. The actor remembered that he heard Ujjala Padukone asking Deepika ‘who is this man. He proposed to you and you said ‘yes’ as well?’ It took her family some time to absorb the change and accept Ranveer but today, as he explained, he’s one of her mother’s favourites today and is a part of the family.

The conversation concluded with an unbelievably magical video from Ranveer-Deepika’s wedding in Italy. The two ceremonies that they did and all the happiness that surrounded them beautifully culminated in the moment of a lifetime. That’s also probably the best thing about the entire episode. You gotta watch it to believe it! Watch this space for all the latest updates on Koffee With Karan Season 8!

