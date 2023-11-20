Home

Koffee With Karan Season 8: Sidharth Malhotra Says Varun Dhawan Has ‘A Big A**’, Watch VD’s Hilarious Reaction

Koffee with Karan Season 8: Karan Johar’s students from The Student of The Year Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen on his coffee couch in the next episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8. On Monday, KJo took to his Instagram and dropped the new promo of the season’s next episode. Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra’s hilarious conversation went viral when the two jokingly talked about their a**.

Karan Johar asked Sidharth Malhotra, “One thing Varun Dhawan has that you don’t?” to which he jokingly answered, “A big ass.” To this, Karan added, “He has a bubble butt” and Varun too commented, “Smooth as velvet”.

In the new promo, Varun could also be seen talking about how Karan Johar initiates controversies and quirked, “In my dad’s film there is a character called Shaadiram GharJode. He is Karan Johar ghar tode”. Welcoming the handsome hunks on the couch, Karan Johar said, “They’re ideal husbands to the world, but on my couch, these boys are nothing but just Kens without their Barbies.”

The trio, in the promo, also took a stroll down memory lane and shared Varun’s fun banter on the sets of KJo’s film ‘My Name is Khan’ where he used to charge fans for a picture with Shah Rukh Khan. He captioned the post, “THE BOYS ARE BACK!!! All suave, all madness & love…stay tuned because they are stirring up a storm!! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 – new episode drops 23rd November only on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar.”

Varun and Sidharth made their acting debut with Karan Johar’s film The Student of the Year which also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Koffee With Karan season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

