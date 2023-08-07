Home

Koi…Mil Gaya Turns 20: How Rakesh Roshan Inspired Bollywood Filmmakers to Think Out-of-The-Box With His Musical Sci-Fi

Koi…Mil Gaya Turns 20: Koi…Mil Gaya is urning twenty years old and the father-son duo Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan have re-released the film in theatres. In recent media interactions, both Rakesh and Hrithik spoke about how people were initially skeptical about the film. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker said, “That came later. Most of them were saying that after introducing Hrithik in the way that Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai did, now you are making him play a mentally challenged character. They didn’t have a problem with the concept of an alien, they had a problem that a film like that was being made with Hrithik.”

KOI…MIL GAYA RECEIVED INITIAL SKPETICISM DURING ITS RELEASE

The late 90s and early 2000s were known for conventional storytelling and out-of-the-box ideas were not considered bankable by film distributors, exhibitors, trade analysts and producers of that time. In fact, it was not just Hrithik’s career but the concept of aliens and spaceships which was considered ahead of its time. Hindi film audiences were either used to Shah Rukh Khan’s rom-coms by Karan Johar, epic films like Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas or slapstick comedies. Hrithik’s movie career was already stumbling as he was written off by many tabloids and the movie business experts due to the fate of his films post Kaho…Na Pyaar Hai. In-spite of his energetic dance, on-screen charisma, chiseled physique and action, the actor was struggling to get a box office success. The failure of Subhash Ghai’s Yaadein, Aditya Chopra’s Mujhse Dosti Karoge directed by Kunal Kohli and Sooraj Barjatya’s Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon added to Hrithik’s string of flops.

KOI…MIL GAYA CREATED BOX OFFICE MILESTONE DESPITE ITS UNCONVENTIONAL PLOT

An actor who was once considered at par with Shah Rukh, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan due to the mega-success of his debut film, was trying hard to impress the audiences both in terms of his stardom and acting prowess. After Main Prem Ki… tanked, Hrithik’s loud acting was hugely bashed by movie buffs and film critics. Koi… Mil Gaya did not have high-octane VFX like Baahubali, RRR, Brahmastra or Pathaan. The film was made on a limited budget with an unusual plot. Although the narrative was hugely inspired by E.T. but it was Rakesh’s conviction in his vision which transpired Koi…Mil Gaya as the iconic musical sci-fi of 2003. The film was made with a budget of around Rs 35 Crore and garnered Rs 82 Crore Nett at the box office. The film not only boosted Hrithik’s career but also gave him the confidence to play versatile characters. Koi…Mil Gaya was nowhere closer to Hollywood films like E.T., Independence Day or Star Wars in terms of visual effects. However, Rajesh Roshan’s music and charismatic screen presence of Hrithik and Preity Zinta resonated with the masses. The lead actors amicably complemented each other with their unique chemistry.

KOI…MIL GAYA GAVE A BOOST TO EXPERIMENTAL STORYTELLING

The musical science-fantasy delivered much beyond aliens and a special child. It was a story about a mother-son bond, a single parent trying her best to make her son happy, a friendship that gives a strong message of humanity and a selfless, unconditional love story. The film which was initially marketed as a story meant for children gained mass acceptance due to its treatment. Rakesh gave the film a conventional treatment in-spite of choosing a subject that appeared to be more Western in approach. Ra.One and other VFX driven sagas were experimented by storytellers only post Koi…Mil Gaya.

When Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva became a rage and as cinephiles gear up for Project K, we know it took years of resilience and ideation, breaking conventional norms by storytellers to create a magnum opus.

