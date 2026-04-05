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Kolkata film industry protests Zero FIR against Magic Moments directors in Rahul Arunoday Banerjee case

Kolkata film industry protests ‘Zero FIR’ against Magic Moments directors in Rahul Arunoday Banerjee case

Film and TV professionals in Kolkata took to the streets to voice concerns over legal irregularities in a case involving Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, urging authorities to act fairly against Magic Moments directors.

Shock and grief continue to spread across Kolkata entertainment circles after the sudden death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee. Members from film and television community stepped out on the streets to demand justice and clarity around the circumstances linked to his passing. Silent march saw participation from several known faces who carried placards and raised voices for fair probe. Growing concern among artists reflects deeper unrest within industry as many feel truth must come out without delay. Visuals from the protest quickly went viral, showing unity and strong demand for accountability from concerned authorities.

What triggered protest in Kolkata film industry?

A massive protest march took place across Kolkata with actors and technicians joining hands. March started from Technician Studios and moved towards Radha Studios. Participants included Ritwick Chakraborty, Gaurav Chakraborty Anirban Chakraborty, June Maliah, Arindam Sil along with television faces like Rishi Kaushik, Riju Biswas, Indrajit Chakravarty and singer Lagnajita Chakraborty. Many held posters reading Justice for Rahul while maintaining silence to show respect and solidarity.

What is Zero FIR and why controversy start?

West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists Forum filed complaint registered as Zero FIR at Regent Park police station. Complaint named directors of Magic Moments Motion Pictures including Saibal Banerjee and Leena Gangopadhyay. Zero FIR allows complaint to be registered at any police station without jurisdiction limits and later transferred to correct location. This legal step raised questions and sparked debate within industry regarding handling of case.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Members of the Tollywood film and television industry held a massive protest march in Kolkata to demand justice for actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who tragically died by drowning on March 29. (0404) pic.twitter.com/pBQ2byFFGL — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2026

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What demands are being raised by industry members?

Artists and crew members are demanding transparent investigation into entire matter. Forum also revealed that legal consultation was taken before filing complaint and formal letter was sent to production house seeking clarification. Protestors believe complete truth behind incident must be uncovered and responsibility must be fixed after proper inquiry.

Story Highlights

Kolkata film and television community held protest march demanding justice

Zero FIR filed against Magic Moments directors triggered major controversy

Several actors and artists joined silent rally with placards

Industry calls for fair investigation and accountability

This protest highlights growing unity within entertainment sector as artists stand together for justice and transparency. Situation continues to develop while voices from industry keep pressure on authorities to ensure fair outcome.

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