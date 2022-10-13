Kolkata Film Studio Godown Burnt Into Ashes: A studio godown of apopular production house in South Kolkata was brunt into ashes after a fire break down incident. The fire department officials reach the studio at Kudghat area and managed to control the fire in two hours. As Many as fifteen firefighters doused the fire according to the fire department’s statement. Several production equipments inside the studio were burnt by the massive fire. However, zero casualties were reported. As per a TOI report, the fire might have been caused due to short circuit near the storage area. In a statement released after the incident by fire department it was mentioned that, After hours of fire fighting the blaze has been contained and no casualties have been reported”.

According to local residents the fire broke down in the godown of the production studio at around 5:30 am in the morning.

CHECK OUT THE STATEMENT BY PRODUCTION HOUSE ON ITS TWITTER HANDLE:

A statement was also released by the production house later thanking well-wishers and friends who reached out to them. They also stated that despite the financial loss they were relieved that there wasn’t any death reported.