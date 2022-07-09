Nayanthara-Vignesh Drop Throwback Wedding Pics: Nayanthara-Vignesh’s dreamy fairytale wedding was one of the most awaited and talked about intimate ceremonies of showbiz. Naynathara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9 in a grand ceremony at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. Vignesh who has been posting his honeymoon pictures with wife Nayanthara today shared some starry moments with the guests who graced his wedding. Vignesh shared a series of pictures in two Instagram posts where the couple is greeted by big shots of the entertainment industry like Rajnikanth, Mani Ratnam and Shah Rukh Khan among others. Nayanthara and Vignesh are warmly greet Thalaivar Rajnikanth and SRK who are special attendees at their wedding. Ponniyin Selvan: I director Mani Ratnam is also seen at the event.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Reveals he Doesn’t Have Power to Pull Salman Khan, Aamir Khan or Shah Rukh Khan on Show

Check out this post by Vignesh shared on his Instagram handle:

Vignesh Recalls Dreamy Moment With Thalaivar

Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam can be seen presenting a gift to Nayanthara and Vignesh with happy smiles, in one of the Instagram posts shared by Vignesh. Vignesh wrote in the caption, "With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir 🙂 blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with sooo much of positivity and good will 😇😇😍😍🥰🥰 Happy to share some great moments on the one ☝️ month anniversary of our special day ☺️☺️😍😍😍 #dreamymoments #wikkinayanwedding."

Check out this Instagram post by Vignesh:

Vignesh Calls SRK Charming And Humble

Vignesh shared another post where Shah Rukh hugs his Jawan co-star Nayanthara and also greets Vignesh. Vignesh captioned his post as, “What more can anyone ask for ! #kingkhan @iamsrk ! Blessed to have this humble , kind , charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding ! The Badshaah and the time wit him ! Bliss ! Blessed 😇

One month anniversary ☺️☺️🥰🥰😘😘😘😘.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh are setting up some romantic couple goals as the latter shared their mushy pictures from Thailand honeymoon. Nayanthara is busy shooting for SRK starrer Jawan directed by Atlee. While Vignesh is collaborating with superstar Ajith Kumar on AK62.

For more updates on Naynathara and Vignesh, check out this space at India.com.