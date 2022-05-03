Madras High Court Summons Dhanush: Actor Dhanush recently sparked a controversy when a couple who claims him to be their son moved to the Madras High Court according to a Times of India report. The TOI report states that the HC summoned the actor on ground of claims by Kathiseran and his wife Meenakshi’s claim that the Atrangi Re star had submitted forged documents of paternity test. In 2020, the court had dismissed the case stating there were no supporting documents to prove that the paternity documents were forged. Dhanush had shared this picture from his upcoming Netflix flick few days back on his Instagram handle:Also Read - Teachers Who Did Not Pass TET Not Entitled To Continue in Service, Rules Madras High Court

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

Also Read - Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Drops Estranged Husband Dhanush's Name From Social Media, Months After Separation

Dhanush Denies The Allegations!

After Kathiresan’s plea was rejected by the Madurai HC bench, notice has been issued against actor Dhanush in relation to this case by Madras HC. Kathiseran and Meenakshi couple had claimed that Dhanush is their third son and that he reportedly left his home town and went to Chennai to pursue his career in film industry. The couple have also sought for a monthly compensation of Rs 65,ooo from the actor alleging that they were his real parents. The case has been pending in the court for years. However, Dhanush has denied all the allegations made against him. Also Read - Dhanush Calls Estranged Wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth a 'Friend,' Leaving Netizens Disappointed

Dhanush Collaborates With Russo Brothers!

Dhanush was recently seen in Maaran alongside Malavika Mohanan. The actor will also be seen in Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man to be streamed on Netflix.

For more updates on Dhanush check out his space at India.com.