Home

Entertainment

Korean Actress Kim Bo-Ra To Marry Director Jo Ba-Reun In June 2024

Korean Actress Kim Bo-Ra To Marry Director Jo Ba-Reun In June 2024

The official statement read, "Kim Bo-ra is getting married in June. Her fiancé Jo Ba-reun is a film director, and after a three-year relationship based on trust and faith, they have arrived at the beautiful result of tying the knot."

Korean Actress Kim Bo-Ra To Marry Director Jo Ba-Reun In June 2024

SKY Castle sensation Kim Bo-ra is preparing to walk down the aisle, as she announced her engagement to director Jo Ba-reun, with the wedding set to take place in June 2024. Reports from South Korean media outlet JTBC on March 5 revealed that the actress, known for her role in SKY Castle, is set to marry her longtime beau Jo Ba-reun, a film director whom she met during the filming of Ghost Mansion in 2021. Noon Company, Kim Bo-ra’s label, later confirmed the news, expressing that the couple’s three-year relationship built on trust and faith has culminated in the decision to tie the knot.

Trending Now

In an official statement, Noon Company stated, “Kim Bo-ra is getting married in June. Her fiancé Jo Ba-reun is a film director, and after a three-year relationship based on trust and faith, they have arrived at the beautiful result of tying the knot. The wedding will be held in private with their families, relatives, and close acquaintances. We ask for generous support and blessings toward Kim Bo Ra, who is at the starting line of a new journey.”

You may like to read

Despite a six-year age gap, the couple’s romance flourished, leading to this significant step in their lives. Kim Bo-ra, born in 1995, and director Jo Ba-reun, born in 1989, have decided to embark on this new chapter together.

On the professional front, director Jo Ba-reun, a Film Studies graduate from the University of London, has an impressive portfolio, including films like Gang, Slate, and Ghost Mansion. Kim Bo-ra, who made her debut in the 2005 K-drama Wedding, gained widespread recognition through her roles in SKY Castle and Her Private Life.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.