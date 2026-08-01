A Bona Fide Killer episode 2: When and where to stream Gong Hyo-jin’s latest action crime K-drama on OTT

K-drama fans have another exciting series to add to their watchlist. A Bona Fide Killer marks Gong Hyo Jin’s return to television in a role unlike anything she’s done before. Swapping romance for high-stakes action, the actress plays a seemingly ordinary working mother who is hiding a dangerous secret. According to Nielsen Korea, A Bona Fide Killer premiered with a 7.4% average nationwide rating. The first episode ranked first in its time slot across all channels. The drama opened with an interesting mix of suspense, crime, mystery, and humour, introducing viewers to a woman trying to balance family life with an extraordinary double identity. As the story begins to unfold, A Bona Fide Killer episode 2 is expected to delve deeper into her secret life and the challenges that come with keeping it hidden. If you’re planning to tune in, here’s everything you need to know about A Bona Fide Killer episode 2.
A Bona Fide Killer episode 2 will be released on August 1, 2026 (Saturday). The drama follows a Friday-Saturday broadcast schedule and consists of 14 episodes in total.
The series premiered on July 31, 2026, and will continue releasing two episodes every week until September 2026.
In South Korea, A Bona Fide Killer episode 2 will air at 9:50 pm KST on MBC TV. For international viewers, the episode will become available shortly after the Korean broadcast, depending on the streaming platform and your region.
Fans watching from India can expect the episode to be available at around 6:20 pm IST or later at night.
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International audiences can stream A Bona Fide Killer episode 2 on Rakuten Viki. In South Korea, the Korean drama airs on MBC TV before becoming available on local streaming services. Availability may vary depending on your country.
A Bona Fide Killer is an action-crime Korean drama starring Gong Hyo-jin as Yoo Bo-na, a wife, mother, and office employee who secretly lives a second life as the legendary sniper known as Kingfisher. Rakuten Viki synopsis reads, “A legendary vigilante must balance her job with her role as a mother – can she hide from her journalist husband and a detective hunting her?” She has to juggle everyday family responsibilities while carrying out dangerous missions against criminals who have escaped justice.
A Bona Fide Killer features a stellar cast which includes:
With the mix of action, mystery, and family drama, A Bona Fide Killer surely deserves place in your watchlist.
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