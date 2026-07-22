A Shop for Killers Season 2: When and where to watch Lee Dong-wook’s latest thriller K-drama on OTT

Lee Dong-wook returns with another thrilling chapter of A Shop for Killers. If you've been waiting for A Shop for Killers Season 2, here's when episodes 1 and 2 will be released, where you can stream them, and what the new season has in store.

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A Shop for Killers Season 2 (PC: IMDb)

The wait is finally over for fans of Lee Dong-wook and A Shop for Killers. After months of anticipation, the hit Korean action thriller is back with a brand-new season that promises even bigger fights, shocking twists, and higher stakes. Lee Dong-wook reprises his role as the mysterious Jeong Jin-man, while Kim Hye-jun returns as Jeong Ji-an, whose life is once again turned upside down. A Shop for Killers Season 1 left viewers with plenty of unanswered questions, and the latest season looks ready to pick up the story with even more intensity. The newly released trailers have already hinted at a fierce battle against dangerous enemies, making this one of the most talked-about K-drama returns of the year. If you’re planning to watch this K-drama, here’s everything you need to know about A Shop for Killers Season 2 release schedule, streaming platform, storyline, and more.

A Shop for Killers Season 2 release date

A Shop for Killers Season 2 premieres on July 22, 2026 (Wednesday). The first two episodes will be released together. The K-drama is set to have an eight-episode run, and new episodes will continue to release every Wednesday until the season finale in August 2026.

A Shop for Killers Season 2 release time

A Shop for Killers Season 2 premieres in India on July 22, 2026. New episodes are expected to drop at approximately 1:30 pm IST (16:00 KST). The release time may vary slightly depending on your region, but viewers in India can expect the episodes to be available around mid-day.

Where to watch A Shop for Killers Season 2 on OTT?

Fans in India can stream A Shop for Killers Season 2 on Disney+ through JioHotstar, while the series is also available on Disney+ in several international markets and Hulu in the United States. Make sure to have a valid subscription to watch the latest episodes.

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A Shop for Killers Season 2 plot summary and cast

The story continues after the dramatic events of A Shop for Killers Season 1. The story is about, “An action drama in which a niece who lost her parents and grew up in the hands of an uncle who runs a shopping mall, faces a new truth after her uncle’s sudden death”, according to IMDb.

In A Shop for Killers Season 2, viewers will see Jeong Ji-an will now take charge of Murthehelp (secret weapons marketplace), but the danger is far from over. Jin-man returns alive to help his niece and take the fight against Babylon. This time, Jeong Ji-an joins forces with Jeong Jin-man as they prepare to fight the powerful organisation known as Babylon. As new assassins enter the picture and old enemies return, the battle becomes even more personal, with every decision carrying serious consequences.

A Shop for Killers Season 2 also features a star-studded cast leading the action thriller K-drama:

Lee Dong-wook returns as Jeong Jin-man

Kim Hye-jun reprising her role as Jeong Ji-an

Jo Han-sun

Geum Hae-na

Kim Min

Lee Tae-young

A Shop for Killers Season 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest K-drama releases of 2026, so make sure to add this to your watchlist if you still haven’t added it yet.