Agent Kim Reactivated episode 10 release date and time: What to expect as Manager Kim faces his final battle against…

Agent Kim Reactivated is all set to end its thrilling first season with Episode 10. After Kim finally rescues his daughter, the finale shifts its focus to one last dangerous mission. Here's everything you need to know about Agent Kim Reactivated episode 10 release date, streaming details, and what the preview reveals.

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Agent Kim Reactivated episode 10 (PC: Instagram)

After weeks of lots of action, emotional reunions, and unexpected twists, Agent Kim Reactivated is ready to deliver its final chapter. The series has kept viewers hooked by balancing explosive fight sequences with the story of a father determined to protect his daughter at any cost. The latest episode brought a major turning point as Kim (played by So Ji-sub) finally rescued Min-ji (played by Seo Su-min), giving fans one of the most emotional moments of the season. But his journey is far from over. The finale preview makes it clear that an even greater challenge lies ahead, with Kim forced into one last dangerous mission that could decide his future. If you’ve been following this K-drama from the beginning, Agent Kim Reactivated episode 10 promises to be an action-packed conclusion that wraps up the biggest storylines while delivering plenty of emotional moments.

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 10 release date

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 10 will premiere on July 25, 2026 (Saturday). The episode marks the season finale, concluding the drama’s 10-episode run after its successful premiere in June 2026.

The action thriller Agent Kim Reactivated held the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s latest global non-English TV chart for the third consecutive week.

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 10 release time

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 10 finale will air on SBS at 9:45 pm KST, five minutes earlier than the drama’s usual broadcast slot. The network has also confirmed that the final episode will have a slightly longer runtime, giving the story extra time to reach its conclusion.

For viewers in India, Agent Kim Reactivated episode 10 is expected to arrive on Netflix at around 6:20 pm IST on the same day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBS 드라마 공식 계정 (@sbsdrama.official)

Where to watch Agent Kim Reactivated episode 10 on OTT?

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 10 finale will air first on SBS in South Korea before becoming available for international audiences on Netflix. Viewers with an active Netflix subscription can stream the episode with English subtitles shortly after its Korean broadcast.

What to expect from Agent Kim Reactivated episode 10?

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In Agent Kim Reactivated episode 10 (finale episode), Kim Chief finds himself facing his most dangerous challenge yet as the Special Mission Bureau closes in on him. After accepting the mission to protect longtime enemy Lee Eung-ryeong in exchange for a chance at a new life with Min-ji, Kim’s plans are thrown into chaos. With a possible traitor inside the bureau and his daughter’s safety at stake, Kim must make one final move. Manager Kim, Seong Han Soo, and Park Jin Chul will be seen in high action in episode 10.

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 10 is expected to showcase Kim Chief’s last battle, his fight to uncover the truth, and whether he can finally leave behind his shadowy past.

The season finale promises to combine action, emotion, and suspense as Kim faces one final mission that could change everything.