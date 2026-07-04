Agent Kim Reactivated episode 4: When and where to watch So Ji-sub latest revenge thriller on OTT

Agent Kim Reactivated has quickly become one of Netflix's most talked-about Korean dramas. As viewers eagerly await Episode 4, here's a complete guide to its release date, streaming schedule, and more about the gripping story behind So Ji-sub's latest thriller.

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Agent Kim Reactivated (PC: Netflix)

Korean actor So Ji-sub has returned to the action genre with Agent Kim Reactivated, and the series has already captured the attention of K-drama fans worldwide. The drama features a star-studded cast. Blending emotional family drama with high-stakes action, the Netflix original follows an ordinary father who is forced to revisit a dangerous past after his daughter mysteriously disappears. The first three episodes have introduced viewers to a story packed with intense fight sequences, hidden motives, and shocking twists. Now, anticipation is building for episode 4 as fans look forward to finding out whether Agent Kim moves one step closer to uncovering the truth. If you’re waiting for Agent Kim Reactivated episode 4, here’s everything you need to know about this thriller action K-drama.

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 4 release date

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on July 4, 2026 (Saturday). The action thriller follows its weekly Friday-Saturday release pattern and will air simultaneously on SBS in South Korea and Netflix for international viewers. The series is expected to continue with a total of 10 episodes, releasing two episodes every week.

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 4 release time

In South Korea, Agent Kim Reactivated episode 4 will air at 9:50 pm KST on SBS. For viewers in India, the episode is expected to be available on Netflix at around 6:20 pm IST or later at night. It is expected to be available shortly after it is released.

Where to watch Agent Kim Reactivated episode 4 on OTT?

Viewers can stream Agent Kim Reactivated episode 4 exclusively on Netflix. The series premiered on June 27, 2026, and follows a weekly release pattern rather than releasing all episodes at once.

Subscribers with an active Netflix membership can watch each new episode as soon as it becomes available in their region.

What to expect from Agent Kim Reactivated episode 4?

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 4 is expected to continue Kim’s desperate search while revealing more about the people responsible for his daughter’s kidnapping. With several unanswered questions from the previous episodes, viewers can expect fresh revelations, intense confrontations, and more insight into Kim’s secret past.

As the stakes continue to rise, the latest episode is likely to deepen the emotional conflict while delivering the fast-paced action that has made Agent Kim Reactivated one of the standout Korean thrillers currently streaming on Netflix.

What is Agent Kim Reactivated about?

The revenge thriller centres on Kim, a seemingly ordinary office worker and single father who has left behind his violent past. After the tragic loss of his wife, he devotes his life to raising his teenage daughter while trying to stay away from conflict. His quiet life takes a dramatic turn when his daughter suddenly goes missing. As clues point towards a dangerous kidnapping, Kim is forced to reveal the truth about his past. He is, in fact, a former elite black-ops agent with extraordinary fighting skills.

Make sure to add Agent Kim Reactivated to your Netflix watchlist and stream its latest episode today.