Agent Kim Reactivated episode 6 release date: Is Kim Min-ji at Hongdong warehouse? Where to stream the latest episode on OTT?

Agent Kim Reactivated continues to keep viewers hooked with its emotional story and action-packed twists. As Agent Kim Reactivated heads into episode 6, here's everything you need to know about the coming episode and what could happen next.

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Agent Kim Reactivated episode 6 (PC: IMDb)

The tension is only getting higher in Agent Kim Reactivated. With every episode, the Korean action thriller has added more twists, bigger fights, and emotional moments that have kept fans eagerly waiting for the next instalment. So Ji-sub’s performance as a father forced to return to his dangerous past has been one of the biggest highlights of the series. After the dramatic twists and fights of episode 5, viewers are now looking ahead to episode 6 to see whether Kim can move one step closer to finding his daughter and uncovering the truth behind the conspiracy. If you’re wondering when Agent Kim Reactivated episode 6 will be released, here’s everything you need to know.

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 6 release date

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 6 is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2026 (Saturday). The series follows a Friday and Saturday release schedule and is expected to have 10 episodes in total.

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 6 release time in India

In South Korea, Agent Kim Reactivated episode 6 will air on SBS at 9:50 pm KST. International viewers can expect the episode to arrive on Netflix shortly after its television broadcast. In India, fans can expect the release of Agent Kim Reactivated episode 6 around 6:30 pm or later in the evening.

Where to watch Agent Kim Reactivated episode 6 on OTT?

Fans around the world can stream Agent Kim Reactivated episode 6 on Netflix, where new episodes are released shortly after the Korean broadcast. In South Korea, the drama first airs on SBS before becoming available on the streaming platform.

What to expect from Agent Kim Reactivated episode 6?

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 6’s preview shows how the action escalates into a high-stakes, all-out rescue mission. After receiving the hints, Kim heads to the Hongdong warehouse to find his daughter, Min-ji. Kim (played by So Ji-sub) is also seen teaming up with his friends Seong Han-su (played by Choi Dae-hoon) and Park Jin-cheol (played by Yoon Kyung-ho) to create a better plan to track down the kidnapper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBS 드라마 공식 계정 (@sbsdrama.official)

The preview suggests that Kim’s motivation remains centered on protecting his daughter. The episode is expected to showcase Kim’s fatherly side alongside his ruthless agent persona.

Viewers can also expect more twists surrounding the mysterious organisation that has been pulling the strings from the beginning of the series.