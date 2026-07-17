Agent Kim Reactivated episode 7 release date: Where to stream and what to expect from So Ji-sub’s rescue mission

So Ji-sub's thrilling action K-drama Agent Kim Reactivated returns with episode 7 today. Here's where to stream it, and what fans can expect as Kim's desperate rescue mission reaches a crucial turning point.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/korean-drama-agent-kim-reactivated-episode-7-release-date-time-where-to-watch-so-ji-sub-revenge-thriller-on-ott-8476633/ Copy

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 7 (PC: Instagram)

The stakes have never been higher for Kim Do-hyeon. After an emotional and action-packed sixth episode, Agent Kim Reactivated is heading into one of its most anticipated chapters yet. With his daughter still caught in danger and powerful enemies closing in, So Ji-sub’s former black-ops agent has little time left to turn the situation around. The Korean action thriller has quickly become a favourite among viewers for its gripping blend of high-octane fight sequences and heartfelt family drama. Now, fans are eagerly counting down to episode 7, hoping it will finally bring some answers while setting the stage for the final stretch of the series. Here’s everything you need to know about Agent Kim Reactivated episode 7 release schedule, streaming details, and what could be coming next.

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 7 release date

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 7 will premiere on July 17, 2026 (Friday). The series follows a weekly schedule, with new episodes dropping every Friday and Saturday. The action thriller consists of 10 episodes, meaning the story is now entering its final phase as Kim Do-hyeon’s mission becomes increasingly dangerous.

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 7 release time in India

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 7 will air in South Korea at 9:50 pm KST, which translates to approximately 6:20 pm IST for viewers in India or later in evening. Fans with a Netflix subscription can expect the latest episode to become available around that time, although release times may vary slightly depending on the region.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBS 드라마 공식 계정 (@sbsdrama.official)

Where to watch Agent Kim Reactivated episode 7 on OTT?

International audiences, including viewers in India, can stream Agent Kim Reactivated episode 7 exclusively on Netflix. In South Korea, the drama is also broadcast on SBS TV, while Netflix remains the official streaming home for global audiences.

The series is based on the popular webtoon Manager Kim and stars So Ji-sub alongside Choi Dae-hoon, Yoon Kyung-ho, Joo Sang-wook and Son Na-eun.

What to expect in Agent Kim Reactivated episode 7?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBS 드라마 공식 계정 (@sbsdrama.official)

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 6 ended with Kim receiving unexpected help from his friends just as Min-ji’s situation became even more dangerous. With time running out, episode 7 is expected to focus on Kim’s most daring rescue mission yet as he inches closer to those responsible for his daughter’s kidnapping.

Viewers can also expect more explosive action sequences as Kim reunites with trusted allies and confronts enemies from his past. The Special Missions Directorate is likely to play a bigger role as the operation intensifies, while new twists could finally expose the mastermind behind the conspiracy.