Dream to You episode 1: When and where to stream Hwang In-youp and Lee Hye-ri’s romantic K-drama on OTT

Hwang In-youp and Lee Hye-ri are all set to charm K-drama fans with Dream to You. If you're planning to watch this romantic K-drama, here's everything you need to know about Dream to You and the story behind the much-awaited show.

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Dream to You episode 1 (PC: Instagram)

Romance lovers have another exciting title to add to their watchlist. Dream to You, starring Hwang In-youp and Lee Hye-ri, is finally making its debut after months of anticipation. The upcoming series has already generated plenty of buzz because of casting, heart-fluttering teasers, and the plot of an emotional reunion story. Set against the backdrop of music, memories, and hidden feelings, the drama promises a heartfelt journey filled with emotional highs and tender moments. With its blend of romance and personal growth, Dream to You is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated K-dramas of the year. While fans are eager to see the chemistry between the two leads, the drama also brings together romance, career ambitions, and second chances. If you’re wondering when Dream to You episode 1 will release and where you can stream it, here’s everything you need to know before the premiere.

Dream to You episode 1 OTT release date

Dream to You episode 1 premieres on July 13, 2026 (Monday). The series will air on ENA in South Korea and is one of the network’s most awaited romantic K-dramas of the year.

The drama marks Hwang In-youp’s return to the romance genre alongside Lee Hye-ri, making it one of the top K-drama releases of July 2026.

Dream to You episode 1 release time in India

In South Korea, Dream to You episode 1 is scheduled to air at 10:00 pm KST on ENA. For international viewers, the release time will vary depending on the region and streaming partner. Fans in India can expect the episode to become available around 6:30 pm or later at night.

Where to watch Dream to You episode 1 on OTT?

K-drama fans in India can watch Dream to You episode 1 on Rakuten Viki. South Korean viewers can watch Dream to You on ENA, with streaming also available through Genie TV and Viu. International streaming availability differs by region.

About Dream to You

Dream to You follows a talented film director who returns to South Korea after earning recognition at international film festivals. His journey brings him back into the life of a reporter who has spent years carrying memories of their past together.

As the two reconnect, they must navigate old emotions, new ambitions, and unexpected challenges that test whether love truly deserves a second chance. Alongside its romantic storyline, the drama also explores personal growth, healing, and the pursuit of long-forgotten dreams.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the actors or simply looking for a new romantic drama to binge, Dream to You can be a good pick for you.