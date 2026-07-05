Love in Sync episode 2: When will the next episode premiere and where to watch it on OTT?

Love in Sync episode 2 release date and time: Love in Sync has made a good start with its fantasy romance elements and heartwarming chemistry. If you're waiting for episode 2, here's everything you need to know about its release date, time, and streaming details.

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Love in Sync episode 2 (PC: Instagram)

The first episode of Love in Sync has already caught the attention of K-drama fans with its refreshing mix of romance, fantasy, and emotional storytelling. Featuring Kim Myung-soo and Kang Min-ah in the lead roles, the series offers a unique take on love by exploring how two people become connected through an unusual phenomenon. While the premiere has left viewers curious about what comes next, fans won’t have to wait too long for the next chapter. If you’re also someone whose watching this new K-drama, here’s when Love in Sync episode 2 will be released, where you can watch it online, and more.

Love in Sync episode 2 release date

The second episode of Love in Sync is set to premiere on July 5, 2026 (Sunday). The romantic fantasy drama follows a weekend release schedule, with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday. The series will consist of eight episodes in total, giving viewers a new installment each weekend.

Love in Sync episode 2 release time

Love in Sync episode 2 will air in South Korea at 10:50 pm KST. International viewers can expect the episode to become available shortly after the broadcast. The episode is expected to have a runtime of around 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Where to watch Love in Sync on OTT?

International audiences can stream Love in Sync episode 2 on Disney+ and Viu in most countries. Meanwhile, viewers in South Korea can watch the series on U+ Mobile TV, where it airs every Saturday and Sunday.

About Love in Sync

Love in Sync is a fantasy romantic comedy directed by Kim Chil-bong. The drama stars Kim Myung-soo as Cha Eun-hwan and Kang Min-ah as Yoo Ji-an. The story follows two people with completely different views on empathy whose lives become unexpectedly connected through a mysterious emotional phenomenon. According to IMDb, “An emotional transference romance that unfolds as a woman who denies empathy and a man who bears the burden of empathy come to share each other’s emotions.”

As they begin experiencing each other’s feelings, they are forced to understand one another in ways they never imagined. Love in Sync combines romance, humour and fantasy, making it a must-watch for fans of feel-good Korean series.