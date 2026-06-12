The East Palace: When and where to watch Nam Joo-hyuk’s Korean fantasy period drama

The East Palace is one of the most anticipated Korean dramas of 2026. Starring Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo and Cho Seung-woo, the fantasy period series blends mystery, supernatural elements, and royal intrigue. Here's everything you need to know about this upcoming K-drama.

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Korean drama The East Palace (PC IMDb)

K-drama fans have plenty to look forward to in 2026 as South Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk is all set for his comeback. South Korean heartthrob Nam Joo-hyuk is officially making his highly anticipated return to the small screen after a three-year hiatus. The actor is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming supernatural period drama, The East Palace. Directed by Choi Jung-kyu, the upcoming fantasy period drama marks Nam Joo-hyuk’s return to the screen in a major leading role and promises a gripping story filled with ghosts, palace secrets, and supernatural mysteries.

Set against the backdrop of a royal palace haunted by dark forces, the series combines historical drama with fantasy and suspense. With an impressive cast and an interesting storyline, The East Palace is already generating a lot of buzz among viewers worldwide. So, if you are a K-drama lover, then make sure to add this to your watchlist.

Korean drama The East Palace OTT release date

The East Palace will premiere worldwide on July 17, 2026 (Friday). The series will be available exclusively on Netflix, allowing viewers across different countries to watch it from the day of release.

The East Palace plot summary

The East Palace plot revolves around a skilled ghost slayer who can move between the world of the living and the spirit realm. He joins forces with a court lady who possesses the rare ability to hear the voices of the dead.

When mysterious incidents begin taking place inside the royal palace, the King summons the pair to uncover the truth behind a dangerous curse. As they investigate, they discover hidden secrets, restless spirits and long-buried mysteries that threaten the palace itself. According to the Netflix synopsis, “A man who walks the spirit world and a court lady who hears the dead enter the East Palace by the king’s orders — can they unravel its dark secrets?”

The East Palace cast

The East Palace features a strong cast led by some of South Korea’s most popular actors:

Nam Joo-hyuk as Gu-cheon

Roh Yoon-seo as Saeng-gang

Cho Seung-woo as the King

Where to watch K-drama The East Palace on OTT?

Viewers can stream The East Palace exclusively on Netflix from July 17, 2026. For viewers who enjoy fantasy K-dramas with a darker edge, The East Palace could be one of the standout Korean releases of 2026.