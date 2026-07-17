The East Palace Twitter review: Nam Joo-hyuk’s supernatural thriller wins praise for eerie vibes; Fans compare it with Stranger Things and Alchemy of Souls

The East Palace has finally arrived on Netflix, and K-drama fans are already taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first impressions. From its haunting visuals to Nam Joo-hyuk's performance, here's a look at the early buzz.

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The East Palace (PC: Netflix)

After months of anticipation, The East Palace has finally made its way to Netflix, bringing together mystery, horror, and historical fantasy in one visually striking package. Starring Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo, and Cho Seung-woo, the Korean drama has been one of the biggest releases of the year. As soon as the series dropped, viewers rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first reactions. While some praised its eerie atmosphere and cinematic visuals, others couldn’t stop talking about the cast’s performances and the show’s supernatural storyline. The East Palace is already generating plenty of conversation online. Here’s what viewers are saying about The East Palace on X.

The East Palace Twitter reactions

Fans have flooded X with their first impressions about The East Palace, with many praising the drama’s dark fantasy setting and high production value. One viewer wrote, “I love watching sageuks and this has horror as its main genre which I absolutely love so I’m definitely sold”, another shared, “#RohYoonseo as a brilliant court lady who hears the dead is peak main character behavior”, another shared, “love how the color grading delivers such a dark, mysterious tone”, another X user wrote, “The opening scene immediately serves up the death of the crown prince due to a curse in the palace.”

watching #TheEastPalace and i really liked the first two episodes. i love watching sageuks and this has horror as its main genre which i absolutely love so im definitely sold. the eerie vibes are so good. pic.twitter.com/PJHhEPWRul — m (@uradiantseason) July 17, 2026

#RohYoonseo as a brilliant court lady who hears the dead is peak main character behavior !!

She is about to spill all the royal tea and completely rule this cursed palace !! #TheEastPalace pic.twitter.com/YUbtGvNBk1 — du (@daumm92) July 16, 2026

#ChoSeungWoo playing a cold rationalist monarch pushed to the absolute brink is giving major generational trauma !!

His acting masterclass is going to cure my burnout era !! #TheEastPalace pic.twitter.com/7doievnFxt — du (@daumm92) July 16, 2026

#TheEastPalace episode 1 vibes ✨ love how the color grading delivers such a dark, mysterious tone. pic.twitter.com/s8safFSfYr — Eru (@rulockva) July 17, 2026

#TheEastPalace is like Stranger Things, The Haunted Palace, Dear Hongrang and Alchemy of Souls in one — Liz (@lizrocknroll) July 17, 2026

[SPOILER] Episode 1 #TheEastPalace dibuka dengan darderdor Adegan pembuka langsung disuguhi kematian putra mahkota karena kutukan di istana. Raja minta bantuan Gu-cheon buat nyari sumber masalah. Endingnya Gu-cheon masuk dunia arwah dan ketemu arwah jahatnya Kira2… pic.twitter.com/pH0ZeBkOZe — Korean Drama Movie (@k_dramaindo_) July 17, 2026

Nam Joo-hyuk walking into a dark pond portal with a rope around his neck is absolutely feral !!#TheEastPalace #NamJoohyuk

He really entered his dark villain era to slice those spirits and I am highkey obsessed !! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/h2RQqHLlIe — du (@daumm92) July 16, 2026

الإخراج خرااافي الحلقة الأولى طلعت أحسن بكثير من توقعي بس بدها تركيز شوي لتتعرف على الشخصيات وتفهم أساس القصة

أداء الملك وأم الملك كان رهيب أول الحلقة حضورهم قوي من أول مشهد #TheEastPalace pic.twitter.com/z2S4XB80j8 — ✌︎ (@_sumii_0) July 17, 2026

THIS is why i’m here, the cinematography in this drama is so cool! the realm of gwi mirrors the human world but in a twisted and eerie way #theeastpalace #theeastpalaceep1 pic.twitter.com/jOxzofhZQa — bloomwhirl (@_bloomwhirl) July 17, 2026

I can’t calm down bcs the whole sequence gucheon saenggang vs the evil spirit at the end of episode 1 is INSANE oh my god #TheEastPalace #TheEastPalaceep1 pic.twitter.com/wgxmjvEN8W — dya☂️️ (@kdramastruggle) July 17, 2026

#TheEastPalace

I absolutely love the cinematography. Rich, colorful, and gorgeous. Joohyuk and Yoonseo have an easy dynamic right off the bat. Their bantering is so fun to watch. The horror part is more fantasy horror, and I actually enjoy it. Off to Episode 2 .. — ella (@penforella) July 17, 2026

Shout out to the location scouts for #TheEastPalace Every scene is stunning….they absolutely cooked pic.twitter.com/2TikwxJZtJ — Kdramatopiax // PEC (@Kdramaniax) July 17, 2026

ggeomeoksalinya sekiyowok ini

tp dia wujud lainnya monster yg td gak yah yg sk ngisap energi Yang org#TheEastPalace pic.twitter.com/u0nsGQElJK — d✩ (@Cloudiiiesss) July 17, 2026

watching #TheEastPalace and i really liked the first two episodes. i love watching sageuks and this has horror as its main genre which i absolutely love so im definitely sold. the eerie vibes are so good. pic.twitter.com/PJHhEPWRul — m (@uradiantseason) July 17, 2026

Several fans applauded Nam Joo-hyuk’s return to the screen, saying his performance brings intensity and emotional depth to the story. Others highlighted Roh Yoon-seo’s chemistry with the lead cast and the show’s haunting cinematography. Some viewers also appreciated the blend of palace politics, supernatural horror, and mystery.

The East Palace plot

Set during the Joseon era, The East Palace follows Gu-cheon, a gifted ghost slayer who can move between the human and spirit worlds. He is summoned to the royal palace after mysterious supernatural incidents begin threatening the Crown Prince.

Joining him is court lady Saeng-gang, a woman with the ability to communicate with ghosts. Together, they uncover secrets hidden within the palace while confronting terrifying spirits and dangerous conspiracies.

Where to watch The East Palace on OTT?

The East Palace is streaming exclusively on Netflix. The series stars Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo, and Cho Seung-woo and is available for global audiences from July 17, 2026. With its supernatural mystery, atmospheric storytelling, and star-studded cast, The East Palace is all set to become one of the best K-drama of 2026.