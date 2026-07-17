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The East Palace Twitter review: Nam Joo-hyuk’s supernatural thriller wins praise for eerie vibes; Fans compare it with Stranger Things and Alchemy of Souls

The East Palace has finally arrived on Netflix, and K-drama fans are already taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first impressions. From its haunting visuals to Nam Joo-hyuk's performance, here's a look at the early buzz.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: July 17, 2026, 5:11 PM IST
The East Palace Twitter review: Nam Joo-hyuk's supernatural thriller wins praise for eerie vibes; Fans compare it with Stranger Things and Alchemy of Souls
The East Palace (PC: Netflix)

After months of anticipation, The East Palace has finally made its way to Netflix, bringing together mystery, horror, and historical fantasy in one visually striking package. Starring Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo, and Cho Seung-woo, the Korean drama has been one of the biggest releases of the year. As soon as the series dropped, viewers rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first reactions. While some praised its eerie atmosphere and cinematic visuals, others couldn’t stop talking about the cast’s performances and the show’s supernatural storyline. The East Palace is already generating plenty of conversation online. Here’s what viewers are saying about The East Palace on X. 

The East Palace Twitter reactions 

Fans have flooded X with their first impressions about The East Palace, with many praising the drama’s dark fantasy setting and high production value. One viewer wrote, “I love watching sageuks and this has horror as its main genre which I absolutely love so I’m definitely sold”, another shared, “#RohYoonseo as a brilliant court lady who hears the dead is peak main character behavior”, another shared, “love how the color grading delivers such a dark, mysterious tone”, another X user wrote, “The opening scene immediately serves up the death of the crown prince due to a curse in the palace.” 

Read more: The East Palace: When and where to watch Nam Joo-hyuk's Korean fantasy period drama

Several fans applauded Nam Joo-hyuk’s return to the screen, saying his performance brings intensity and emotional depth to the story. Others highlighted Roh Yoon-seo’s chemistry with the lead cast and the show’s haunting cinematography. Some viewers also appreciated the blend of palace politics, supernatural horror, and mystery. 

The East Palace plot 

Set during the Joseon era, The East Palace follows Gu-cheon, a gifted ghost slayer who can move between the human and spirit worlds. He is summoned to the royal palace after mysterious supernatural incidents begin threatening the Crown Prince. 

Joining him is court lady Saeng-gang, a woman with the ability to communicate with ghosts. Together, they uncover secrets hidden within the palace while confronting terrifying spirits and dangerous conspiracies.  

Where to watch The East Palace on OTT? 

The East Palace is streaming exclusively on Netflix. The series stars Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo, and Cho Seung-woo and is available for global audiences from July 17, 2026. With its supernatural mystery, atmospheric storytelling, and star-studded cast, The East Palace is all set to become one of the best K-drama of 2026. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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