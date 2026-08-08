Korean Kanakaraju box office collection day 1: Varun Tej and Sathya’s horror-comedy mints over Rs 6 crore worldwide

Korean Kanakaraju box office collection day 1: Korean Kanakaraju has opened a decent response at the box office in India and worldwide on Day 1. Here’s how much Varun Tej’s horror-comedy earned on Day 1 in India and worldwide.

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Korean Kanakaraju box office collection day 1 (PC: IMDb)

Varun Tej is back on the big screen with Korean Kanakaraju, and the film has finally begun its theatrical journey. The Telugu horror-comedy arrived in cinemas on August 7, 2026, and has managed to put up a decent opening despite receiving a mixed response from early viewers. Korean Kanakaraju also stars Ritika Nayak and Satya. The movie is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The film saw its strongest audience turnout during the night shows, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana emerged as its biggest contributors. So, how much did Korean Kanakaraju earn on its opening day? Here’s a look at Korean Kanakaraju Day 1 box office numbers.

Korean Kanakaraju box office collection Day 1

Korean Kanakaraju opened with a Rs 3.95 crore net collection in India on Day 1, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded the number across 1,656 shows, with its India gross collection standing at around Rs 4.50 crore.

Korean Kanakaraju saw a gradual rise in overall occupancy through the day 1. Morning shows recorded 27.83% occupancy, while afternoon and evening shows stood at 38% and 38%, respectively, while the night shows recorded around 57.42% occupancy, as per Sacnilk.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu were clearly the main markets for Korean Kanakaraju.

Korean Kanakaraju worldwide box office collection Day 1

On the worldwide front, Korean Kanakaraju collected Rs 6.50 crore on Day 1, according to Sacnilk. The India gross stands at Rs 4.50 crore, while overseas markets contributed Rs 2 crore.

For now, the film has made a decent start, although it will need stronger numbers over the weekend to build momentum. The response from audiences on Saturday and Sunday will be important in deciding whether the film can maintain its pace.

About Korean Kanakaraju

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Korean Kanakaraju is a Telugu horror-comedy starring Varun Tej, Ritika Nayak, and Satya in the main roles. According to IMDb, the story, “Follows a Rayalaseema youth named Kanakaraju whose life upends when a vessel from Korea brings a spirit that possesses him, transforming him into Korean Kanakaraju.”

The film has a mix of horror and comedy, giving Varun Tej a different kind of role. Early audience reactions have particularly mentioned Satya’s comic timing and praised Varun Tej’s performance, although some viewers have criticised the climax and CGI-heavy portions.

With the first day now done, all eyes are on the weekend. A jump in collections could give Korean Kanakaraju the push it needs, while the audience response over the next couple of days will determine how its theatrical run shapes up.