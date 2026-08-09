Korean Kanakaraju box office collection Day 2: Varun Tej’s horror-comedy holds strong, earns Rs…

Korean Kanakaraju box office collection Day 2: Korean Kanakaraju, starring Varun Tej, has maintained a steady pace at the box office on Day 2. Here’s how much the film has earned in India and worldwide so far.

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Korean Kanakaraju box office collection Day 2 (PC: IMDb)

Varun Tej and Sathya’s Telugu horror-comedy film Korean Kanakaraju is slowly building momentum at the box office. After opening with a decent response, the Telugu horror-comedy has managed to stay steady on its second day, giving the film a positive start to its first weekend. While the numbers are not exactly explosive, the film has shown that there is an audience willing to come to theatres for its mix of horror and comedy. With the weekend now underway, all eyes will be on whether the film can see a bigger jump over the next couple of days. So, how much did Korean Kanakaraju collect on Day 2, and where does its worldwide total stand after two days?

Korean Kanakaraju box office collection Day 2

Varun Tej’s Korean Kanakaraju recorded a steady second day at the Indian box office. According Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 4.15 crore net in India on Day 2, across 1,741 shows. This takes its two-day India net collection to Rs 8.35 crore and India gross collections to Rs 9.60 crore. Korean Kanakaraju recorded an overall 53.60% occupancy on Day 2, with 23.50% in the morning, 52% in the afternoon, 56.67% in the evening, and 67.67% at night.

The Day 2 performance is particularly important because the film did not see a major fall after its opening day. The film has also been performing best in its home market of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which continue to contribute significantly to its domestic business.

For Varun Tej, the opening has also been encouraging, with reports describing Korean Kanakaraju as one of his stronger theatrical openings.

Korean Kanakaraju worldwide box office collection Day 2

Korean Kanakaraju has crossed the Rs 12 crore mark worldwide after two days, according to Sacnilk. The film has earned around Rs 3 crore from overseas markets, adding to its domestic performance.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Korean Kanakaraju stars Varun Tej, Ritika Nayak, and Satya in the lead roles. The film blends horror, comedy, and romance.

Can Korean Kanakaraju see a weekend jump?

The next two days could prove important for Korean Kanakaraju. A steady second day means the film has managed to hold on to a sizeable part of its initial audience. Now, the focus will shift to Sunday collections and whether positive word of mouth can bring more viewers to theatres.

For now, the Varun Tej-led horror-comedy has crossed the Rs 8 crore India net mark, and Rs 12 crore worldwide mark in two days. The coming days will show whether it can turn this steady opening into a stronger theatrical run.