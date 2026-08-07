Korean Kanakaraju controversy: Fans slam Satya’s Sr NTR spoof in Varun Tej’s horror comedy, say ‘This is very wrong…’

Varun Tej’s Korean Kanakaraju has landed in controversy after a comedy scene featuring Satya’s Sr NTR spoof sparked debate online. While some viewers found the reference entertaining, others criticised the makers and questioned the intention behind the scene.

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Varun Tej's Korean Kanakaraju faces backlash over Satya's Sr NTR spoof (PC: Twitter)

Varun Tej’s latest horror comedy, Korean Kanakaraju, has landed in controversy after a comedy sequence featuring actor Satya became a major topic of discussion among viewers online. The scene takes inspiration from a popular dialogue and mannerisms of legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) from his classic film, leading to mixed reactions from audiences. While some viewers considered it a fun reference to an iconic cinematic moment, a section of NTR fans expressed disappointment and questioned whether the makers crossed a line by using the veteran actor’s memorable scene for humour.

Satya’s NTR spoof scene sparks debate online

The controversy began after clips from Korean Kanakaraju started circulating on social media platforms. In the film, Satya’s character Kishtappa performs a spoof inspired by a famous scene from Sr NTR’s 1978 film Yuga Purushudu.

The original scene featured NTR playing Rajesh in a confrontation with Chandra Mohan’s Anand. During the exchange, Rajesh comments on Anand’s fighting ability and questions whether he has fought before. Anand’s confident response became one of the memorable moments from the film and later turned into a popular meme among social media users.

The dialogue gained renewed attention recently after fans and meme creators started sharing the scene online again. Soon after, the same reference appeared in Korean Kanakaraju, creating a discussion among moviegoers.

What happens in Satya’s comedy sequence?

In Varun Tej’s horror comedy, Satya’s character Kishtappa finds himself in a situation where he gets beaten up repeatedly. When he finally gets a chance to respond, he delivers a dialogue inspired by NTR’s famous line from Yuga Purushudu. The scene also recreates some of NTR’s expressions and body language but presents it in a humorous manner.

While the intention appears to be a comedy reference, the sequence divided audiences after clips from the film went viral. Some viewers enjoyed Satya’s comic timing and saw it as an acknowledgement of a classic film moment. However, many NTR fans felt that the reference was not handled properly and criticised the makers for using an iconic scene for laughs.

See Sr NTR scene from Korean Kanakaraju here

Questions Raised Over #SrNTR Scene Promotion Strategy In #KoreanKanakaraju movie scene was already shared on Insta & X before the release. Later the production house reposted those posts so many people started questioning it. Because of this Sr. NTR is getting too much… — Cinema for You (@Cinemaaforu) August 6, 2026

Fans accuse makers of creating a planned buzz

A section of NTR fans on X questioned the timing of the scene and alleged that the meme’s sudden popularity before the film’s release was not accidental. Some users claimed that the old NTR clip started trending again close to the movie’s release because the makers wanted to create curiosity around the film.

One fan suggested that since the meme had already existed for a long time, bringing it into the movie and promoting it around the release period looked like a planned strategy. Another user criticised the decision and stated that while comedy references are common in cinema, using a scene connected to a legendary actor should be handled carefully. A fan wrote that showing a scene from an old movie, especially one from Anna garu’s industry-hit film, in this manner was disappointing. The user added, “Satya garu, you’re great at creating humour, but doing it at Anna garu’s expense like this is very wrong. I request the film’s producer and the hero-director to remove this scene immediately.”

Some fans also requested the filmmakers to reconsider the inclusion of the sequence, while others debated whether the scene was simply a harmless recreation or crossed a line for admirers of the legendary actor.

Many viewers defend the scene

Despite the criticism, not everyone found the spoof offensive. Several viewers argued that the scene was simply a recreation of a popular cinematic moment and did not directly disrespect Sr NTR. Some fans pointed out that Telugu cinema has a long tradition of referencing old films and iconic performances in comedy scenes. They felt Satya’s sequence should be viewed as a tribute rather than an insult.

It was a genius move to include this reference in the dubbing. Around 90% of the audience in the theatre connected with it and went bonkers.#KoreanKanakaraju pic.twitter.com/5awgnFChdi — Satya (@YoursSatya) August 6, 2026

I Don’t Know Why Some People Are Getting Offended By The Amateurish Dialogues In #KoreanKanakaraju. Many Movies Have Been Using References To Other Stars & Their Popular Dialogues For Decades. Even During Sankranti, The Industry’s #MEGASTAR Used His Own Troll Dialogue In His… — CineCorn.Com (@cinecorndotcom) August 7, 2026

About Korean Kanakaraju

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Korean Kanakaraju is a Telugu horror comedy featuring Varun Tej in the lead role. The film which was released on August 7, also stars Ritika Nayak, Daksha Nagarkar and Satya in important roles.