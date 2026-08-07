Korean Kanakaraju Twitter review: Varun Tej and Satya impress, but fans say Thaman S’ BGM is the real winner- Check reactions

Korean Kanakaraju has sparked mixed-to-positive reactions online, with many viewers applauding the comedy, horror elements and Thaman S' background score after the film's theatrical release.

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Thaman S's BGM steals the show in Varun Tej-Satya's horror comedy (PC: Twitter)

Korean Kanakaraju has finally hit theatres, bringing together horror, comedy and action in a unique cross-border story. Starring Varun Tej, Ritika Nayak and Satya, the film has generated strong curiosity ever since its trailer was released. The horror-comedy attempts to blend supernatural elements with humour and commercial entertainment. Soon after the first shows began, social media was flooded with audience reactions. While viewers have praised the performances and comedy, one aspect that has received the loudest applause is Thaman S’ powerful background score.

Korean Kanakaraju Twitter review: Early audience reactions are here

As soon as the morning shows concluded, moviegoers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first impressions. The overall response has been mixed to positive, with many appreciating the film’s fresh concept and entertaining first half.

Several users wrote that the film grabs attention from the opening action sequence and maintains a fun pace through the first half. According to viewers, Satya’s comic timing has emerged as one of the biggest highlights, with many saying his scenes had audiences laughing throughout the theatre.

One user wrote that the film hooks viewers from the opening fight scene. They praised Satya’s comedy and said the Anantapur comedy episodes turned the theatre into a complete laugh riot. The audience member also appreciated the screenplay, calling it engaging without any noticeable slowdown. The dog sequence, love track, stylish action scenes and interval twist were also singled out as entertaining moments. The same viewer added that Thaman S’ background score during the interval reminded them of the energetic style heard in OG and elevated the entire sequence.

Another fan simply summed up their excitement by saying that “Konidela Thaman is on duty,” adding that the background music during the interval sequence became one of the biggest whistle-worthy moments in the film.

See Twitter users reactions on Korean Kanakaraju

Korean Kanakaraju FIRST HALF REVIEW ! Right from the gripping opening fight sequence, it keeps you hooked. Sathya comdey & timings especially The Anantapuram comedy scenes whole Theatre turned into laugh riot Content is very fresh, screenplay is not even a… https://t.co/st3G6RHIZQ pic.twitter.com/d0OJEtvIc3 — Let’s X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) August 6, 2026

Konidela Thaman on Duty Interval lo KOREAN BGM #KoreanKanakaraju pic.twitter.com/Xg0qiClp9D — Veeeraaa (@Nayak_Pawanist) August 6, 2026

#KoreanKanakaraju starts with an interesting Indo-Korean horror-comedy idea and delivers a reasonably entertaining first half. The setup moves at a good pace, while Satya’s comedy brings most of the laughs and keeps the film engaging. The film loses its grip in the second half.… — Thyview (@Thyview) August 7, 2026

#KoreanKanakaRaju Review – A Complete Fun packed Korean Gangsta Entertainer – 3.5/5 Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej as Korean gangsta and as kanakaraju in 2 roles completely justified for title #VarunTej #RitikaNatak #Thaman This man #Satya from start to end… pic.twitter.com/KSCsDLk7Ll — Manoj Kumar (@manojnelakuri) August 6, 2026

The climax of Korean Kanakaraju gives major The Raja Saab vibes—pure logic-free chaos! #Logicless However, @IAmVarunTej performed well as Kanakaraju. — TOLLYSHARES™ (@TollyShares) August 7, 2026

FIRST HALF REVIEW – #KoreanKanakaraju This is looking like a winner. ❤️ A refreshingly different love story between Varun Tej and Ritika Nayak.

Satya absolutely steals the show with his impeccable comic timing.

Every fun sequence lands perfectly, and the theater… pic.twitter.com/cmvGZ2AGKx — Arvind Chaudhary (@ArvindUpdates) August 7, 2026

Satya steals the comedy show

Among all the reactions, Satya’s performance has consistently received praise. Viewers believe the comedian carries several important portions of the film and delivers some of its funniest moments.

Many audience members particularly mentioned the comedy scenes set in Anantapur, along with the dog episode, saying these sequences generated continuous laughter inside cinema halls. Fans also appreciated the chemistry between Varun Tej and Satya, calling their combination one of the film’s strongest assets.

Thaman S’ background score emerges as the biggest winner

If there is one department that has almost unanimous appreciation, it is Thaman S’ background score. Social media users repeatedly mentioned that the music significantly enhances the horror and action portions.

Many viewers felt the interval sequence became far more impactful because of Thaman’s energetic background music. Several fans even described his work as the film’s biggest strength, saying it amplified both the horror atmosphere and commercial moments. For many moviegoers, Thaman S’ BGM has become the biggest talking point after the first-day shows, with several calling it the real winner of Korean Kanakaraju.

Mixed opinions on the second half

While the first half has largely impressed audiences, reactions to the latter portion have been more divided. Some viewers felt the film begins with an interesting Indo-Korean horror-comedy premise and keeps audiences entertained initially through humour and an engaging screenplay. However, they believed the second half loses momentum as certain conflicts feel stretched and the Korean possession storyline is not explored as deeply as expected.

A section of viewers also felt the climax could have been stronger, saying it does not fully capitalise on the unique concept introduced earlier in the film. Even so, many agreed that the entertaining comedy and performances make it a decent one-time watch.

About Korean Kanakaraju

Korean Kanakaraju is a Telugu horror-comedy directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The story follows Kanakaraju, a short-tempered youngster from Penukonda in Rayalaseema. His life takes an unexpected turn after he accidentally consumes liquor mixed with the ashes of a deceased South Korean mafia don. Soon, he becomes possessed by the gangster’s spirit and is forced to travel to Seoul with his friend Kistappa to fulfil the ghost’s final wish.

Varun Tej plays the lead role, while Ritika Nayak appears as the female lead. Satya plays a major comic role, supported by Sunil, Muralidhar Goud, Avasarala Srinivas, VTV Ganesh, Tulasi and Daksha Nagarkar in a special appearance.