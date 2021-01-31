30th Seoul Music Awards: High1 Seoul Music Awards 2021 took place today, January 31 in South Korea. The ceremony was held with no on-site audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hosts of the ceremony were Shin Dong-yup, Kim Hee-chul and Choi Soo-young. Seoul Music Awards is a major award show that is presented annually by Sports Seoul for outstanding achievements in the music industry in South Korea. This year, BTS, known as the Bangtan Boys won the Best Song, Best Album, Bonsang and more in the 30th Seoul Music Awards. However, the fans of the K-Pop group are wondering why the singers did not attend the award show. The BTS ARMY speculated a number of reasons for their absence at the 30th Seoul Music Awards. The group appeared through a recorded video to thank fans for constantly supporting BTS. Also Read - Grammy Awards 2020: Beyonce Leads, BTS Bags First Ever Nom - Full List of Nominations This Year

BTS won the Bonsang award at the 30th SMA, Best Song Award, Best Album Title and WhosFandom Award. While accepting the Best Song award, BTS leader RM aka Namjoon said, “Hello everyone, at this time at the Seoul Music Awards we’re getting the award for best song!” to which Jungkook said, “We heard that this award can be given because seeing the most love.” The BTS vocalist added, “So you believe that you can get this award because many people listen to and like our music. Therefore in the future, we will work even harder… Thank you.” Taehyung aka BTS V said, “We hope that we can provide fun and a sense of comfort through our music and that we can receive such a big award also makes us feel very happy. In the future we will work hard to be able to perform better music in the future .. Thank you.” Also Read - Soaring Popularity: Twitter Records 6.1 Billion K-Pop Related Tweets in Last 12 Months

BTS Best Song Award speech on SMA 2021 Also Read - Is PUBG Mobile Collaborating With K-Pop Band BlackPink? Excited Fans Can't Keep Calm! 🐨: hello everyone, at this time at the Seoul Music Awards we’re getting the award for best song!

🐿: wow amazing

🐰: we heard that this award can be given because seeing the most love pic.twitter.com/tBvcQRytnh — 설아🌾 (@seull_min) January 31, 2021



But, the main question again arises: Why was BTS not at the SMA event? As mentioned in Meaww.com, there is no official reason for not attending the award ceremony, the fans of BTS speculated a number of reasons for their absence. Ne of the fans said, “I wonder why BTS did not attend SMA? Could it be because today was supposed to be the Grammy’s 2021 as well and that might have caused conflicts when arranging the SMA performers back then?”

Another fan said, “I’M THINKING ABOUT WHY BTS DIDN’T ATTENDED SMA…I THINK THEY HAVE NEW HAIR COLORS FOR THE NEW COMEBACK AND THEY WANT TO SURPRISE US….” A similar tweet read, “bts are busy w grammys thats why they didnt attend sma!”

For those, who don’t know, BTS became the first K-pop group to perform at the American Music Awards in 2017. It raised their profile Internationally.