South Korea: The date June 9 is an important day for BTS and its ARMY as this is the day when the fandom was first officially established. The fans and the band celebrate this day as 'BTS ARMY Day'. The band is rumoured to be dropping an album soon and fans were excited with the reports of BTS' potential comeback this month. In the midst of speculation, BTS agency HYBE shared a cryptic message that read, "We reveal our artists' plans after they are finalized."

Going by BTS' past record, BTS will certainly release a new album in July and hopefully, a Korean album. During a press conference for their recent single Butter, BTS teased fans that they were working on a new album that would release in the summer.

Meanwhile, BTS will be releasing its third Japanese compilation album on June 16, 2021. The Best album will feature 23 tracks including music videos of their 6 Japanese songs on the discs.

Earlier in an interview with ENow, when the BTS is told about the relief fundraised by their fans, RM said, “Thank you for the beautiful ARMYs in India. We miss (you) and we hope that we could be there in front of you as fast as possible. Let us stay strong in these challenging times. Our prayers go to everyone currently fighting against Covid-19 and we hope to see you soon and safe.” J-Hope popped in to add “ARMY do not lose hope. We are together with India.”