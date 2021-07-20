South Korea: BTS’ Butter has been ruling the Billboard Hot 100 songs charts for seven weeks but now it has been replaced by a new favourite song and the band’s very own recent offering ‘Permission To Dance’. This also makes the BTS the first global band to have dethroned themselves at the top spot. Interestingly, BTS tailed five Hot 100 top spots over 10 months, which is the quickest since Michael Jackson’s album ‘Bad’, which achieved a similar feat over nine months.Also Read - BTS RM Leaves Indian ARMY In Awe With His Response After Fan Dedicates Ek Villain's Humdard to Him

Taking to social media, BTS leader RM expressed his gratefulness to the BTS ARMY. He wrote, “I’m feeling a wide range of emotions!! Having continuously been unable to meet you all, I was in a state where I’ve become very numb to joy or sadness. Nonetheless, I’d like to fully enjoy today, with my eyes closed and my body dancing for no reason! I’m certainly happy! That you have given me emotions like these, I continue to be sincerely honored and grateful! I hope one day we can meet and embrace each other, and share and cherish this joy [we’re unable to fully share together at the moment]! Thank you with all of my heart.” Also Read - BTS Vs BTS Trends After 'Permission To Dance' Dethrones 'Butter' To Be No. 1 On Global YouTube Songs Chart

Apart from RM, Jimin expressed his gratitude by sharing a picture of himself giving a full bow, which in Korean culture is a mark of great respect. Jung Kook, V, J-Hope, Suga, and Jin also shared posts thanking their fans. Also Read - BTS' Permission To Dance Banned In Seoul Gyms, Here's Why

According to Billboard, “The song “drew 15.9 million U.S. streams and 1.1 million radio airplay audience impressions and sold 140,100 downloads (via its original and instrumental digital versions, each on sale for 69 cents) in the week ending July 15, according to MRC Data.”

Permission To Dance is written by Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews and released ahead of ARMY Day as an additional track on the Butter CD.