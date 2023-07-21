Home

Entertainment

Korean Singer Actor Chung Lim Dies at 37 Due to Colon Cancer

Korean Singer Actor Chung Lim Dies at 37 Due to Colon Cancer

Korean singer-actor Chung Lim recently passed away at 37 due to Colon Cancer.

Korean Singer Actor Chung Lim Dies at 37 Due to Colon Cancer

Korean Singer Actor Chung Lim Dies at 37: The Korean media and entertainment industry is mourning the loss of one of the major talents. Actor-singer Chung Lim passed away at the age of 37 after battling Colon Cancer. On July 20, 2023, a foreign media outlet reported about his unfortunate demise which was confirmed later. Although the duration of his treatment is not known, but multiple media outlets have stated that he battled Colon Cancer for a long time. Chung was known for his debut in the beloved K-Drama, I’m Sorry, I Love You. Chung was born in 1987 and pursued his passion for Korean dance, majoring in it at the Korea National University of Arts.

Singer Jo Min Ah, a former member of the group Jewelry, expressed her heartfelt condolence on her personal channel. She recalled him as a bright and pure soul, with his innocent smile etched in her memory. Acknowledging the challenges, he must have endured during his battle with colorectal cancer, Jo Min bid him farewell with a prayer for him to find eternal peace, free from pain.

You may like to read

May the departed soul rest in peace.

This is a developing story.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES