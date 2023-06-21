Home

Korean Singer Choi Sung-Bong Dies by Suicide at 33

Korean singer Choi Sung-Bong died by suicide on Wednesday in Seoul at 33.

Popular Korean singer Choi Sung-Bong, who came second on Korea’s Got Talent, died by suicide on Wednesday in Seoul. He was 33. Before passing away, he shared a message on YouTube. Choi Sung-bong uploaded a ‘farewell’ message on YouTube. The police suspected this to be a case of suicide. A post-mortem is impending, as per reports.

Choi Sung-bong’s YouTube post read that he was writing for the last time in his life to his fans. He mentioned that if they were able to see it, he was already dead. He apologised for his mistakes and assured me that all the money that was given to him over the past two years was refunded. He shared that in order to condone his sins, he is taking a drastic step.

As reported in The Hollywood Reporter, Choi’s remarkable journey began with a challenging upbringing, marked by financial difficulties that forced him to abandon his aspirations of attending music school. Despite this setback, he persevered and worked as a day laborer for several years to support himself. It was in 2011 that Choi’s life took an extraordinary turn when he auditioned for Korea’s Got Talent, a popular show aired on tvN.

After gaining fame with Korea’s Got Talent, his career took a dark turn in 2021 when he admitted he had tricked fans by claiming to have cancer to raise money.

