Home

Entertainment

Korean Singer-Songwriter Lim Nahee Dies at 24

Korean Singer-Songwriter Lim Nahee Dies at 24

K-Pop singer-songwriter Lim Nahee, widely known as Nahee, passed away at the young age of 24, leaving her fans in shock. The reason of her demise remains undisclosed.

Korean Singer-Songwriter Lim Nahee Dies at 24

South Korean singer-songwriter Lim Nahee, widely known as Nahee, passed away at the young age of 24, leaving her fans in shock. The cause of her death remains undisclosed, with neither her agency nor family issuing an official statement on the matter. Nahee’s funeral took place today in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, as reported by Koreaboo. Nahee made her debut with the single ‘Blue City’ in 2019, and most recently released ‘rose’—a song dedicated to her fans—just four months ago. Just two days before, she had posted a photo of her dog with her selfie without any caption.

Trending Now

News of Nahee’s sudden demise has triggered an outpouring of grief from fans, who expressed their sorrow in the comment section of the singer’s last Instagram post. The post featured various photos, including a selfie of Nahee, glimpses of a train journey, and pictures of her pet dog.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 나히(Nahee) (@im_na._.hee)

Heartfelt reactions flooded social media, with fans expressing their disbelief and condolences. One user wrote, “This is crazy. Rest in peace, beautiful.” Another, touched by Nahee’s music, stated, “Unfortunately, I met you very late. Your songs comfort me because of your beautiful voice. Rest in peace, and I love you!”

A third fan acknowledged Nahee’s talent, saying, “Sad to have discovered such an angelic talented voice. Your music will live on and has attracted new fans like me. May your soul rest in peace.” The emotional impact of Nahee’s passing was further emphasized as a user commented, “This is so sad. I literally shed tears knowing that the dog will miss you a lot, sweet angel. Rest in peace.” The K-pop community and beyond mourn the loss of a young and promising talent.

May her soul rest in peace.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.