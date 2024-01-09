Home

Korean Star Kang Kyung Joon Takes Down His Instagram Account Weeks After Getting Sued For 50 Million Won

Korean actor Kang Kyung Joon has reportedly deleted his Instagram account weeks after he was allegedly sued for 50 million won for cheating his wife.

Korean superstar Kang Jyung Joon is no longer to be found on the popular social media platform, Instagram. Kang Joon decided to remain silent by deleting his social media profile amid the ongoing case of having an extra marital affair. Kang Kyung Joon faced 50 million won lawsuit over alleged affair while married to actor Jang Shin Young. K-Star Global Entertainment, his former agency, decided to comment on the ongoing situation and even to discontinue the contract.

Kang Kyung Joon is ‘Unavailable’ On Instagram

If searched on Instagram, the account of Kang Kyung Joon reads, “unavailable.” He took this step after the actor was sued for 50 million won. The amount was taken as damages he caused on December 26, 2023, for allegedly having an affair with unknown married woman. After the incident, Sports Chosun revealed the conversation between Kang Kyung Joon and the unnamed woman. The actor reportedly sent messages like “I want to hug you” and “I love you” via Telegram.

In response, Soompi cited a spokesperson from K-Star Global Entertainment who told Naver News, “We tried to confirm the details of the article that was published this morning within the company. However, since it involves the actor’s personal life, it appears that there is no aspect that the agency can address.”

The agency announced that the Welcome to Waikiki actor is no longer under their management. Despite ongoing discussions about renewing his contract, the situation is uncertain due to a controversy. “Kang Kyung Joon’s exclusive contract with us expired in October of last year. While we were supporting him for his activities on KBS2’s The Return of Superman, we were in talks to extend his exclusive contract. However, in light of the recent incident, we have decided to postpone further discussions about extending his contract until the issue is resolved. We apologize for the controversy. (sic)” A representative from the management agency stated, as quoted by Soompi.

Kang Kyung Joon’s Married Life

Kang Joon tied the knot with Jan Shin Young, who was earlier married to Wi Seung Cheol. Kang and Jang have two sons, who initially appeared when The Return of Superman was released.

In response to the lawsuit filed by the woman’s husband, the actor from Welcome to Waikiki had previously stated, “I’m not sure why this is happening. I haven’t been served with the summons yet. It appears there may be some misunderstanding.”

