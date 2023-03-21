Home

Entertainment

Veteran Telugu Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Slams Death Rumours: ‘Don’t Play With Someone’s Life’

Veteran Telugu Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Slams Death Rumours: ‘Don’t Play With Someone’s Life’

Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao recently slammed the social media fake news about his unfortunate demise by releasing a video statement.

Kota Srinivasa Rao Slams Death Rumours: 'Don't Play With Someone's Life'

Kota Srinivasa Rao Slams Death Rumours: Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao’s video is going viral where he has slammed rumours about his unfortunate demise. Rubbishing the fake news, he said people shouldn’t spread or believe in such baseless reports. The veteran actor also urged everyone not to play with people’s life by spreading disinformation. The Kabzaa actor clarified about the false rumours claiming his death and said that he is doing ‘absolutely fine’. Rao is also a Padma Shri recipient and a former politician. He has served as an MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) from Vijayawada East in Andhra Pradesh, India from 1999 to 2004.

CHECK OUT KOTA SRINIVASA RAO’S VIRAL VIDEO:

You may like to read

KOTA SRINIVASA RAO WARNS PEOPLE AGAINST FALSE RUMOURS

After reports about his death started circulating on the internet and he was on the receiving end of unexpected phone calls, the actor was forced to release a video statement. In the viral video, he said “Namaste to all. Firstly, my hearty Ugadi wishes to all the viewers. The reason I’m talking in this video is to clarify that I’m doing absolutely fine. I came to learn that some people have put out in social media that I have passed away. I was absolutely unaware of this news and was preparing for Ugadi celebrations tomorrow when I started receiving calls from as early as 7.30 AM.” Rao further added “What was more surprising is that police people arrive in a van. There were about ten of them. They said since I’m a senior actor and people would come and pay their respects, we’ve come to provide any kind of support and security. I insisted that they look into such disturbing rumours. Through this video, I’m urging people to not fall for such rumours. People shouldn’t play with someone’s life.”

The veteran made his acting debut with 1978 Telugu film Pranam Khareedu. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2015 and worked in over 500 films in multiple languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

For more updates on Kota Srinivasa Rao, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.