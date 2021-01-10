Krack Leaked Online: Actors Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Krack has been released on Sunday, January 10, 2021, in theatres. The much-awaited Telugu film has brought back the audience to witness in 70 mm screens. But there is sad news for all the fans and makers. The movie directed by Gopichand Malineni has hit online just now and created the right buzz on the internet. It is sad to know that the film has been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers and Telegram among others. Krack is the top-rated movie and has received positive reviews on social media. The film also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti. Also Read - Krack Twitter Review: Netizens Declare Ravi Teja And Shruti Haasan's Film 'Blockbuster Hit'

Notably, Krack is the first big Telugu film to release in the theatres in the last ten months, as all the theatres were shut down owing to COVID-19 outbreak in India. The action-packed film has heavy dialogues, whistle-worthy scenes, and a total mass appeal that has attracted the viewers to the theatres. In the film, Ravi Teja plays yhe role of a cop. Also Read - Krack Box Office: Ravi Teja-Shruti Haasan Starrer Gets Massive Opening, Brings Back Audience to Theatres in South

Krack is also available on Telegram, MovieRulz, and more sites in HD quality.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.