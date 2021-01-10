Ravi Teja- Shruti Haasan starrer Krack has been released in the theatres on January 10, 2021, with a bang. The film marks Teja’s third collaboration with Gopichand Malineni, after Don Seenu and Balupu. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti. While the audience is waiting to catch the movie on the big screen, the first reviews about the film from those who have already managed to watch the film are coming on. The fans on Twitter have shared their experience of watching Krack and you won’t believe it has been declared as a blockbuster hit. Also Read - Krack Box Office: Ravi Teja-Shruti Haasan Starrer Gets Massive Opening, Brings Back Audience to Theatres in South
Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack is an out-and-out mass entertainer that features the Telugu superstar in the role of a cop. Fans are loving the music, action, dialogues and much more. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Struggle With PCOS, Gives Tips And Hacks to Curb It
Take a look at the Twitter reviews of Krack:
Krack was previously scheduled to release in May 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the makers to postpone the film. The makers eventually made it a Makar Sankranti release this year, making it the first big Telugu film to hit theatres in the last 10 months.