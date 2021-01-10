Ravi Teja- Shruti Haasan starrer Krack has been released in the theatres on January 10, 2021, with a bang. The film marks Teja’s third collaboration with Gopichand Malineni, after Don Seenu and Balupu. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti. While the audience is waiting to catch the movie on the big screen, the first reviews about the film from those who have already managed to watch the film are coming on. The fans on Twitter have shared their experience of watching Krack and you won’t believe it has been declared as a blockbuster hit. Also Read - Krack Box Office: Ravi Teja-Shruti Haasan Starrer Gets Massive Opening, Brings Back Audience to Theatres in South

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack is an out-and-out mass entertainer that features the Telugu superstar in the role of a cop. Fans are loving the music, action, dialogues and much more. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Struggle With PCOS, Gives Tips And Hacks to Curb It

Take a look at the Twitter reviews of Krack:

#krackreview #Krack -Chala rojulu tarvatha theatre lo super mass movie chusa⚡⚡@RaviTeja_offl-performance eye feast🔥🔥.@megopichand-Movie gripping ga teesaru,narration kuda kottaga vundi 👏👏.@MusicThaman-Backbone of the film music and bgm🔥🔥

Congratulations entire team. https://t.co/NQZoDrIAFr — Veera Sainath (@_VeeraSainath) January 10, 2021

Story may be routine, but the scenes and dialogues are fresh. Action scenes are at it’s best. Kudos to the team. Will stand out to be No.1 this Sankranthi. No doubt, Sure shot. You know what! 🔥 #Krack #KrackReview #RaviTeja #ShruthiHaasan #Thaman #KrackBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/sDipRDEeQo — New Age Man (@howaboutnew) January 10, 2021

Mass bomma🥳🔥

Full meals for Ravi Teja fans

MASS Maharaj is back! 🔥

Special mention @MusicThaman for outstanding music!

2021 first hit bomma💯#Krackified #KrackReview #Krack — Hemanth Reddy (@hemanthreddyoff) January 10, 2021

#BlockBusterKRACK This would be the reaction of @RaviTeja_offl garu Gopichand Garu & our beloved Thaman bhai, rit nw..#KrackReview #Krack is a pakka sankranti mass entertainer for the festiv mood.

Special mention @shrutihaasan, she nailed it.

Thank you @megopichand @MusicThaman pic.twitter.com/16WA45KNf8 — Anjana Reddy (@AnjanaR59473112) January 10, 2021



Krack was previously scheduled to release in May 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the makers to postpone the film. The makers eventually made it a Makar Sankranti release this year, making it the first big Telugu film to hit theatres in the last 10 months.