Popular TV actress and new mom Kratika Sengar has shared a powerful picture of breast feeding her newborn baby girl alongside the picture, she wrote an empowering note about normalizing breastfeeding. Kratika wrote, "There is nothing better than time spent nourishing my baby. It is a deeply personal journey and not all days have been pleasant but I would not trade it for the world. Its empowering, its normal and its best for my little one. #normalisebreastfeeding #mealsonheels."

Kratika and husband Nikitin were blessed with a baby girl Devika Dheer on 12th May 2022 and the duo is on cloud nine ever since they have embraced parenthood. The couple had tied the knot in 2014 and this is their first baby.

Earlier, Kratika Sengar opened up about her pregnancy journey in an interview. She shared how she and her husband, Nikitin Dheer, were super happy upon learning about the pregnancy after 8 years of marriage. Kratika had said that Nikitin is very excited to be a father. She felt blessed and grateful that she was going to be a mother. After her birth, Nikitin had gushed that she is the only girl child in the house as there are five boys already. Nikitin shared that they were going to pamper her a lot.

On the work front, Kratika Sengar has been part of popular shows like Kasam – Tere Pyaar Ki, Punar Vivah, Choti Sardarni, and Jhansi Ki Rani. Nikitin Dheer is known for his role of Thangaballi was last seen in Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth. He has also worked in Sooryavanshi and Shershaah.