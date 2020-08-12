Krishna Janmashtami Bollywood Songs: Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna. People celebrate the festival with enthusiasm every year. Hindus are celebrating the auspicious festival on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Janmashtami celebrations witness lakhs of devotees visit various temples to offer their prayers and seek blessings. But, this year due to Coronavirus pandemic, temples are going to follow strict social distancing guidelines so therefore the devotees will be staying at home and celebrating the birthday of Lord Krishna by keeping fast. Also Read - Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Here Are Some Wishes, Messages, Greetings You Can Send on This Day

Best Bollywood Songs to Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami:

Yashomati Maiyya Se Bole Nandlala

Yashomati Maiyya Se Bole Nandlala is from the film, Satyam Shivam Sundaram. It was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar. It is about Krishna and Yashoda’s conversation in which the Lord complains about his skin color.

Radhe Radhe

Radhe Radhe from Dream Girl features Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha. The song has a setting similar to that of Lord Krishna’s birthplace Gokul, Mathura.

Govinda Aala Re

Govinda Aala Re was crooned by late legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. It is one of the popular tracks played on this occasion. It is from the film Bluff Master.

Radha Kaise Na Jale

Radha Kaise Na Jale is from the film Lagaan and featured Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh. It depicts the feeling of jealousy that Radha had when Krishna talks with other gopis.

Go Go Govinda!

Prabhudheva and actress Sonakshi Sinha danced to the beats of Go Go Govinda. It was from the film Oh! My God. The catchy track describes the Matki Tod ritual.

Chandi ki Daal Pe

Chandi Ke Dal Pe features Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji. The song is from the movie Hello Brother will make you break into dance.

Maiyya Yashoda

Maiyya Yashoda was from the film Hum Saath Saath Hain and featured many stars. It talks about the complaints that Radha had from Krishna.

