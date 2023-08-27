Krishna Shroff Crashes The Internet in Hot Black Bralette And Sexy Ripped Jeans, See Pics

Home

Krishna Shroff is breaking the internet with her jaw-dropping pictures donning a bold bralette and sexy ripped jeans.

Krishna Shroff Crashes The Internet in Bold Bralette And Ripped Jeans: Krishna Shroff leaves no stones unturned when it comes to slaying with her fitness and style. She often keeps on updating her fans, followers and friends with her social media posts about her professional and personal life. Krishna is a fitness trainer and founder of Matrix Fight Night – The Home of Indian MMA. She is the younger sister of Tiger Shroff and daughter of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. She chose a different path from her father and brother and followed her passion for fitness. She recently dropped a series of sizzling pictures which have set the internet ablaze.

KRISHNA SHROFF SHARES JAW-DROPPING PHOTOS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

KRISHNA SHROFF’S SIZZLING PHOTO GETS A THUMBS-UP FROM BESTIE DISHA PATANI

Krishna donned a hot black bralette and sexy barely-there ripped jeans. The fitness trainer looked alluring and sensual in the sexy photos. She is bast friends with Tiger’s alleged ex-girlfriend Disha Patani and both are passionate and dedicate towards workout. Krishna brings the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal in her candid pics. She looks stunning in the jaw-dropping pictures as she flaunts her hot abs and toned legs. Disha commented on her post and wrote, “Hotttttesttttt🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Her mother Ayesha commented, “Daaaaaaaamnnn🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️.” While Anusha Dandekar wrote, “Wowwww🔥🔥🔥.”

Speaking about her disciplined gym routine, Krishna in an interaction with The Fianancial Express said, “I like to start my day with a workout because I truly believe it sets the most positive tone for the day. I feel most energetic and at my strongest then, so I’m able to push more. In the evenings, if time permits, I enjoy some light cardio or a walk outside depending on where I am. Other than that, I’m big on recovery—something so important for longevity in training, yet still neglected (saunas, ice baths, regular sports massages, etc).”

