Krishna Shroff hot pics: Krishna Shroff is once again setting the internet on fire with her hot pictures right from the pool. The popular influencer and fitness enthusiast took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to drop some smoking hot pictures of herself in a bikini. Krishna, who’s actor Tiger Shroff‘s sister, looked absolutely sizzling as she took a dip in a pool and posed for some gorgeous clicks.Also Read - Disha Patani Oozes Oomph in Hot Golden Bralette With Sexy Matching Lehenga, Krishna Shroff Reacts 'Whaaat?'

Krishna’s best friend clicked her for this black-and-white photoshoot and she knew exactly how to capture all the light, the water and the sensuousness that Krishna carries along all the time. Also Read - Disha Patani Sizzles in Hot Black Corset Top-Ripped Jeans, Fan Asks Krishna Shroff to Call Her ‘Bhabhi’

CHECK KRISHNA SHROFF’S HOT BIKINI PICTURES HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff)

Also Read - Krishna Shroff Wants Her Partner to Take Her to a Private Island on a Romantic Date - Valentine's Day Special

Krishna is one of the fittest celebs in the industry. She keeps travelling the world to encourage people to adopt a healthier lifestyle. One look at her Instagram profile and you would know how she’s absolutely impressive when it comes to maintaining a hot bod and slaying everywhere with her confidence.

Krishna is also good friends with her brother’s ex-girlfriend, actor Disha Patani. She recently even spoke about their lovely equation and how they are always there for each other in a world ruined by the patriarchy. Krishna told News 18, “Disha and I have literally spent our formative years together. She was just starting out in the industry, while I was trying to figure out who I was and where I fit in. We’ve always come out on top because we’ve always supported one another. She’s still one of the first few people I’d call if I needed help, and I know she’d be there. In a world where women are constantly pulling each other down, she and I are the opposite.”

Meanwhile, Krishna’s pictures have already created a stir online and Disha took to the comments section of her post to drop a fire emoji. Well, she looks truly bold here! What do you think of Krishna’s pictures?