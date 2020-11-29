Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff recently schooled a troll over a makeup comment. A user had commented on her face and her reply was savage. Krishna shared a screenshot of the DM where a user asked: “You did some with your face? Looks different.” Krishna’s reply was on fire. She wrote back, “Dude, everyone thinks I have gotten something done cosmetically. It’s makeup. It’s called overlining the lips. You guys have been with b*tches that look different the night before you wake up with them.” The troll was clearly stunned by the reply and wrote: “What an answer lol. Nicely done K.” Also Read - Krishna Shroff’s Ex-Boyfriend Eban Hyam’s Instagram Story Reveals A lot About Their Breakup

Krishna Shroff had made headlines last month for announcing breakup with Eban Hyams. She had mentioned on the Instagram story, requesting fans that not to tag her with Eban in any of the edits as they broke up. She also said that she is informing everyone as their relationship was public. The post reads: "All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren't together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public."

Eban, on the other hand, had shared a cryptic message and had written how "distance should never effect real friendships, It's always love regardless."

The couple used to post their love-dovey pictures on social media that said a lot about their beautiful chemistry. Amid the lockdown, Krishna had share romantic moments, throwback pictures with. However, the photos have been deleted recently post-breakup.