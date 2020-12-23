Tiger Shroff’s sister and Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff, who announced her relationship breakup with boyfriend Eban Hyams in November, recently in an exclusive interview with new portal TOI, revealed the reason behind the breakup. Krishna had kept her relationship with Eban open and had shared mushy pictures with him. Before announcing the breakup, she went on to delete all of their pictures. A few days ago, when Krishna shared a close pic with Turkish chef Nusret, everyone assumed that it’s her new boyfriend. In an exclusive interaction with the portal, Krishna opened up for the first time about her break-up, and she wants to be single as of now. Also Read - Krishna Shroff Looks Too-Gorgeous-For-Words in Her Latest Photoshoot, Wears a Little Black Dress With Feather Detailing - View Pics

When asked her about her breakup with Eban and the reason behind it, Krishna said, “There were many things that eventually led to it, but I’ll keep that private. I think we both just realized we would be better off as friends as opposed to being in a relationship, so it wasn’t very messy of a break up at all.” Krishna and Eban are still in touch with each other. She said, “But just not as much anymore. I’ve never had an issue being friends with my exes… usually they have a problem with it.” Also Read - 'You Move on Quick'! Krishna Shroff's Picture With 'Bae' From Dubai Leaves ex Eban Hymes Surprised

Asking about the salt bae’s meeting with her and the close picture. “It was literally the best meal I’ve ever experienced in my life. Apart from the food being super delicious, he’s such a great performer and actually really hilarious. He was super friendly and served us all 3 courses. Definitely worth it”, she said. Also Read - Krishna Shroff Gives it Back to Trolls Who Commented on Her Face Makeup- Read on

Krishna and Eban started dating in 2019 and the breakup post shared by the diva read as: “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.”