Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krisha Shroff is all priases for his girlfriend Disha Patani. Krishna, who recently shared a photo on her social media account giving credit to Disha for her make-up, told Mumbai Mirror in an interview said that Disha is a very nice and cool girl and that is why her brother spends so much time with her. She also rubbished all rumours which said that Disha has been living with them.

Talking about the same, Disha said, "She isn't, but she lives close by. We go grocery-shopping sometimes." Commenting on Disha and Tiger's friendship, she said, "He and Disha have been friends for ages. We connected over fitness. Since Tiger is a loner, I figured she is a cool girl if my brother is spending so much time with her."

Krishna also revealed how she is very happy to have her brother Tiger’s company more than usual and said, ““I don’t see him as much as I used to before he joined films. Now, we’re bonding more, having dinner together every day. We hadn’t done that in a while. At night, we play board games.”

Krishna, who returned to her house from Mizoram after the lockdown, spoke about her relationship with Eban and said, ““He is very attractive, really my type. Over time it became much stronger because I started getting to know him. We shared so much of the same interests. We are so comfortable with each other and have so much in common.”

Talking about Tiger’s sense of humour, Krishna said that he is funny but it takes time to understand his jokes.