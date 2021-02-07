All of us know that Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff was in a relationship with Eban Hyams. But the latter broke with him in November and announced the same on her social media. However, it seems like Eban Hyams is in good terms with Krishna and her brother and actor Tiger Shroff post the breakup. On Sunday, when Tiger shared his hot swimming pool picture where he flaunted her abs, the comment section was full of praises and Eban too took to the comment section to write something for Tiger. He too praised the oh-so-hot photo and wrote: “Break the internet with this one bro”. Also Read - KGF 2 VS Heropanti 2 Box Office Clash: Yash And Tiger Shroff To Compete With Each Other At Ticket Window

Tiger Shroff made his fans' Sunday special with a striking new pool photo that can raise the temperatures. He seemed to be missing having fun in the sun, as he wrote in his caption, "If every sunday could be like…"

Also, check Eban Hyams’ comment on Tiger Shroff’s post:



Krishna Shroff had kept her relationship with Eban open and had shared mushy pictures with him. Before announcing the breakup, she went on to delete all of their pictures. Krishna had also opened up about her break-up, where she said, “There were many things that eventually led to it, but I’ll keep that private. I think we both just realized we would be better off as friends as opposed to being in a relationship, so it wasn’t very messy of a break up at all.”

Krishna and Eban are still in touch with each other. She said, “But just not as much anymore. I’ve never had an issue being friends with my exes… usually they have a problem with it.