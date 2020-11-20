Recently, Tiger Shroff’s sister and Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff announced her breakup with boyfriend Eban Hyam. She mentioned in an Instagram post that not to tag her along Eban as they are not together. She also said that she is informing everyone as their relationship was public. However, she didn’t mention any reason behind her breakup. Meanwhile, Eban has now given their fans a hint about what could be the reason for their breakup. He took to Instagram to share a cryptic story about a long-distance relationship. Also Read - Disha Patani Flaunts Her Killer Dance Moves to Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion's WAP, Video Goes Viral

Eban Hyam’s Insta story reads, “Distance should never effect real friendships, It’s always love regardless.” After Krishna Shroff’s post, Eban’s message gives clarity that the breakup could be because of a long-distance relationship due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Krishna Shroff Announces Break-up With Boyfriend Eban Hyams, Asks Fans to Not Tag Her With Him in Pics

The couple used to post their love-dovey pictures on social media that said a lot about their beautiful chemistry. Amid the lockdown, Krishna had share romantic moments, throwback pictures with. However, the photos have been deleted recently post-breakup.

Opening about Eban, Krishna had earlier revealed that she met Eban through a common friend whom she was meeting after a long time. She was quoted as saying, “I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn’t met in a long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban. Eban and Tiger have played basketball together but he never knew that Tiger has a sister.”

Who is Eban Hyam?

Eban is a basketball player, he is also a fitness enthusiast and a musician. Probably his inclination towards fitness is something that attracted him towards Krishna who, too, loves working out. The two had even thought of getting married, however, things didn’t work well.