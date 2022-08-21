Veteran film producer Krishnachandra Sharma died on August 19 after suffering from a major heart attack. Krishnachandra breathed his last around 8 pm on Friday. His son Anil Sharma, who directed Gadar, issued a statement that can be read, “It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I inform you of the passing away of my beloved father, Shri Krishnachandra Sharmaji on 19th August, 2022.” The statement can be further read, “Our beloved and respected Mathura-wasi Shri Krishnachandra has left for the heavenly abode on the occasion of Janmashtami. He was an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna and I would request you all to please pray for his departed soul.”
Krishnachandra Sharma was the maker of superhit films Dharmendra’s Tahalka, Policewala Gunda and Raj Babbar-Smita Patil’s Jawaa, Meera Shyam 1976, Shradhhanjali, Hukumat. His last film was Genius released on 24th of Aug, 2018 that sustained predominantly in Bollywood.
May his soul rest in peace