Veteran film producer Krishnachandra Sharma died on August 19 after suffering from a major heart attack. Krishnachandra breathed his last around 8 pm on Friday. His son Anil Sharma, who directed Gadar, issued a statement that can be read, “It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I inform you of the passing away of my beloved father, Shri Krishnachandra Sharmaji on 19th August, 2022.” The statement can be further read, “Our beloved and respected Mathura-wasi Shri Krishnachandra has left for the heavenly abode on the occasion of Janmashtami. He was an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna and I would request you all to please pray for his departed soul.”

मेरे परम पूज्य पिता जी,कृष्ण भक्त श्री किशन चंद्र शर्मा जी,कल जन्माष्टमी की रात्रि में,अपने अर्राध्यदेव भगवान श्री कृष्ण के चरणो में विलीन हो कर गो-लोक यात्रा को प्रस्थान कर गए हैं आप सब से उनकी पवित्र आत्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना का अनुरोध है । हरी ओम् तत्सत ! ओम् शांति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8xOpdJcsp9 — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) August 20, 2022



Krishnachandra Sharma was the maker of superhit films Dharmendra’s Tahalka, Policewala Gunda and Raj Babbar-Smita Patil’s Jawaa, Meera Shyam 1976, Shradhhanjali, Hukumat. His last film was Genius released on 24th of Aug, 2018 that sustained predominantly in Bollywood.

May his soul rest in peace