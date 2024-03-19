Home

Kriti Kharbanda shared some pictures from her 'pehli rasoi' after marrying longtime beau Pulkit Samrat. She was seen garnishing the halwa that she had made in one of the Instagram stories - See PICS

Kriti Kharabanda Prepares Halwa For Pehli Rasoi, Husband Pulkit Samrat's Dadi Approves - PICS

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding: Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Manesar. Soon after, the newlywed’s ‘griha pravesh‘ with dhol, Kriti shared a glimpse of her life after marriage, including the customs she has been adhering to. The nayi naveli dulhan dropped pictures from her ‘chauka chadhana,’ also known as ‘pehli rasoi,’ rituals on Instagram stories. The caption on the post read, “Meri pehli rasoi,” alongside a smile emoji. The ‘Housefull 4‘ actor shared the picture of a delectable halwa she made for the special custom on Tuesday morning.

Kriti exuded an unreal bridal glow in a red salwar kameez. In her Instagram stories, she posted several pictures in which she was seen garnishing the sweet prepared with dry fruits.

She was blessed and given a hug by Pulkit’s grandma in another photo. She posted the picture with the caption, “Approved by dadi,” and a red love emoji.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared the first pictures from their wedding on 16 March. While the bride looked breathtaking in a pink lehenga, the groom complemented his ladylove in a pista green garb. The duo’s pictures screamed nothing but love and joy! The caption on their post read, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You! (sic).”

