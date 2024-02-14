Home

Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat to Have a Spring Wedding This Year? Here’s What We Know

On the occasion of Valentine's day Bollywood couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda post romantic pictures, Seeing their romantic photos it seems that the couple looks forward to getting married in March. Here's what we know.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat has been making headlines ever since his engagement pictures went viral on social media. The couple got an outburst of response to the pictures. However, the couple didn’t post the images on their official social media handles. An anonymous account on Instagram shared their roka pictures. However, Pulkit and his fiance Kriti have been hinting to their fans about their marriage. Here’s how we know.

Is Pulkit Samrat- Kriti Kharbanda Getting Married In March? Here’s What We Know

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been dropping a few images on their social media handles, the duo seem to be hinting to soon tying the knot with each other soon. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day Pulkit made a sweet gesture on his behalf he wrote, “Dancing on

the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you…@kriti.kharbanda (sic).”

Take a look at Pulkit Samrat’s Recent Instagram Photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

The couple was seen sharing a beautiful smile for the camera. Kriti Kharbanda on her Instagram handle shared a picture of themselves holding hands. She captioned her photo, “Let’s March together, hand in hand (Red Heart emoji) (sic).”

Here’s What Kriti Kharbanda Shared On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

After the couple shared the pic on social media, many wondered if the couple looked forward to getting married in March. According to Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram caption, many started to believe that the couple are planning to tie the knot by the next month. It is to be noted that both the Bollywood actors didn’t make any official announcements about their wedding.

Fans On Social Media React To Pulkit and Kriti’s Instagram Post

Netizens on social media went bonkers after a while when Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda dropped their Valentine’s special photo. A user on Instagram wrote, “May you always be happy sir. I love you sir and mam (sic).” Another user commented, “These cuties have my heart(sic). Another comment read ”Happy Valentine’s Day To Both Of You (sic).”

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s Relationship

Pulkit and Kriti commenced their relationship while working together on the set of Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti. The actress publicly acknowledged their relationship during the film’s promotion. During an interview with ETimes, Kriti addressed the rumors about their relationship, stating, “No, they are not rumors (sic).”

Subsequently, towards the end of the previous month, there were rumors of their engagement after images from their engagement ceremony circulated widely on the internet. The couple was captured in the photos proudly displaying their engagement rings.

We wish Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda a life full of joy and love!

